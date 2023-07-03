With a CAGR of 5.1%, Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market Size Worth USD 43.71 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in the construction industry

Market Size – USD 28.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Rising trend for phosgene-free MDI production ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market. The rising demand for the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market is expected to drive the demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market size was USD 28.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of diphenylmethane diisocyanate in the construction industry is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

As well as new entrants in the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The adhesive and sealant segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) for production of adhesive and sealant. MDI is widely used for production of adhesive and sealants that are useful for industrial and other applications.

For example, Covestro, a chemical company produces an aromatic polyisocyanate prepolymer DESMODUR E 210, which is MDI-based and applied in reactive adhesives and sealants for various applications in furniture and construction.

The furniture & interiorssegment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to the rising demand for diphenylmethane diisocyanate in furniture and interiors MDI is used for production of flexible foams that are applied in various furniture and interior applications.

Some major companies in the global market report include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG., Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess AG., Tosoh Corporation, Hexion Inc., and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Monomeric MDI

Polymeric MDI

Modified MDI

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomer

Adhesive & Sealant

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Construction

Furniture & Interiors

Electronics & Appliances

Rubber and Plastic

Automotive

Footwear

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market Report:

The report encompasses Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate industry

