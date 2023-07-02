Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNIDO discussed

On July 1, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev held talks with the Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Ciyong Zou, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the events on the grand opening of the city of Arkadag.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNIDO, and exchanged views on further expanding and strengthening the partnership.

In this context, the issues of implementation of joint projects in the field of industry, energy, ecology, digitalization and smart cities were discussed. The parties also expressed their opinion on the need to promote measures aimed at the implementation of priorities within the framework of the Strategy for Comprehensive Sustainable Industrial Development.