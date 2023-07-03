"23 Stories/23 NFTs" presented by Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project with Joe's Barbershop and ONeRad Latina

"23 Stories/23 NFTs" (G) Project 2023

"Powerful narratives through a captivating collection of unique digital art that captures the essence of the immigrant experience."

Experience the resilience & diversity of immigrant stories through '23 Stories/23 NFTs. This collaboration offers a powerful platform, bridging cultures & fostering empathy through storytelling.” — Richard E. Pelzer II Director of Community Engagement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project, in partnership with Harlem's renowned Joe's Barbershop and visionary urban visual artist ONeRad Latina, proudly announce the launch of an innovative public digital art event, "23 Stories/23 NFTs", which will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 4pm to 8pm at Joe’s Barbershop, 2459 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10027, between 131st and 132nd Street. RSVP at https://gproject23stories.eventbrite.com Building upon Joe's Barbershop's six-decade legacy as a community stronghold and the thousands of stories told and shared in the barbershop, "23 Stories/23 NFTs'' expands on this tradition of communal storytelling, leveraging cutting-edge technology to bridge generations in a culturally engaging format. The initiative extends the (G)eneration Project's influential (G) Status conversations, previously confined to physical spaces, into the vast, dynamic realm of virtual and augmented reality.Anchored in collaboration, the "23 Stories/23 NFTs" initiative proudly invites community residents to participate in a "What Is Your (G) Status" Pop-In, led by ONeRad Latina and hosted by Joe's Barbershop. Participants are encouraged to bring heirlooms or objects of generational significance, recording stories, creating artwork, and capturing portraits in a communal effort to preserve and celebrate our communal heritage. Through this experience attendees are introduced to the burgeoning world of NFTs and the Metaverse.Over the course of 23 weeks, ONeRad Latina will mint a unique series of 23 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), creating a symbiosis of culture and technology that echoes the digital zeitgeist. As the weeks progress, each freshly minted NFT will mark the end of a chapter, culminating in a fully immersive digital art exhibit open to the public.Our production team will document the immersive event, creating a dynamic record that will be shared with the public, through the (G) Project website and its social media platforms as well as a forthcoming publication. The fusion of culture, community, and technology encapsulated in this initiative will be shared with the broader public, creating a lasting testament to the richness and diversity of the Harlem community and the innovative spirit that drives it forward. The project will culminate in an art installation of all 23 Stories/23 NFT's to be exhibited in December.The "23 Stories/23 NFTs" digital art exhibit reaffirms the commitment of Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project, Joe's Barbershop, and ONeRad Latina to fostering a sense of unity, understanding, and shared heritage, both within Harlem and beyond.23 Stories/23 NFTs" presented by Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project is made possible in part with funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by LMCC.About The (G) Project:The (G)eneration Project is a public art campaign anchored in community initiatives focused on celebrating and connecting different generations through innovative art and technology. For more information, visit gproject.org About ONeRad LatinaONe Rad Latina is an interdisciplinary visual artist who brings a unique perspective to her work as an Indigenous Taino Neurodiverse Latina, born and raised in New York City. With a background in both the physical and digital art worlds, her work spans various mediums and styles, with a focus on painting, figurative abstraction, social commentary, and graffiti. In the physical art world, ONe Rad Latina has exhibited her work in galleries and museums, and has been the recipient of numerous grants and public commissions. Her work in the Web3 space began in 2021, where she has been exploring the contrasts between the past and the present through her digital art. ONe Rad Latina explores a range of themes in her work, but her primary focus is on the intersection of her Indigenous Taino heritage, her experiences as a Neurodiverse Latina, and her urban upbringing. Her paintings are often figurative abstractions that convey social commentary and draw inspiration from graffiti, exploring the relationship between the personal and the political. ONe Rad Latina continues to push the boundaries of her practice, and her work is a testament to the rich and dynamic perspectives that come from embracing one's identity and heritage. Her work is a must-see for anyone interested in contemporary art and the intersection of cultures, technology, and identity.For more information, visit oneradlatina.com About Joe’s BarbershopJoe’s Barbershop is a family-owned barbershop and cannabis friendly events space that’s been a Harlem fixture since 1964. From the beginning, and throughout our 58-year history, we’ve always been a space that fosters community, connection, innovation, and authenticity. For more information, visit joesharlem.com

Immigrants Are Us: The (G)eneration Project "Pop-In" Trailer