Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmacy benefit management market. As per TBRC’s pharmacy benefit management market forecast, the pharmacy benefit management market size is predicted to reach a value of $764.8 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The rise in the number of people availing insurance significantly contributes to the growth of the pharmacy benefit management market. North America is expected to hold the largest pharmacy benefit management market share. Major players in the market include CVS Health, Cigna, OptumRx Inc., Anthem Inc., Centene Corporation, Abarca Health LLC, Medimpact, Express Scripts Holding Company, ProCare Rx, Aetna Inc., Magellan Health Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC, SS&c Technologies, UnitedHealth Group, Rite Aid Corp, Benecard Services.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Segments

1) By Services: Mail-Delivery, Specialty Pharmacy, Preferred Network Pharmacy

2) By Type: Commercial Health Plans, Self-Insured Employer Plans, Medicare Part D Plans, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

3) By End User: Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies

This type of benefit management is a collection of businesses that function as intermediaries between insurance companies, pharmacies, and drug distributors. It is used to ensure that insurers and insurance companies pay reduced prescription costs by negotiating with pharmacists and medicine producers.

