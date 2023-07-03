Global Passive Fire Protection Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s passive fire protection market forecast, the passive fire protection market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global passive fire protection industry is due to the growing construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest passive fire protection market share. Major passive fire protection market companies include are 3M, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams, Rotarex Firetec, Specified Technologies Inc., Contego International Inc.

Passive Fire Protection Market Segments

● By Product: Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coating, Fireproofing Cladding, Other Products

● By Application: Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Material

● By End-User: Oil And Gas, Construction, Industrial, Warehousing, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The passive fire protection includes fire protection products that are integrated into the building structure for stability, as well as into the walls and floors to divide the building into manageable risk compartments. Passive fire prevention is a part of any fire safety system that prevents a fire from spreading by protecting firefighters and allowing inhabitants to flee.

