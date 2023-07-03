Smart Home Devices Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 205.60 Billion by 2030 at 10.4% CAGR -Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Integration of smoke detectors with Internet of Things (IoT) and big data is a key factor driving smart home devices market revenue growth

Smart Home Devices Market Size – USD 84.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart home devices market size reached USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Smart home devices are revolutionizing the way we interact with our living spaces, seamlessly merging technology and convenience to create a more efficient and comfortable home environment. These devices, ranging from voice-activated assistants and smart thermostats to security cameras and automated lighting systems, offer unparalleled control and connectivity. With the ability to remotely monitor and manage various aspects of our homes through intuitive smartphone apps, smart home devices provide us with enhanced energy efficiency, improved security, and effortless automation, ultimately transforming houses into intelligent, responsive, and personalized living spaces.

Moreover, smart home devices are designed to simplify our daily routines and enhance our quality of life. Imagine waking up to a gentle, customized lighting scheme that gradually brightens your bedroom, accompanied by your favorite playlist seamlessly streaming through your smart speakers. As you step into the kitchen, your coffee machine has already brewed the perfect cup based on your preset preferences, and your refrigerator notifies you of the items you need to restock. Throughout the day, smart thermostats optimize energy usage by adjusting temperatures based on occupancy patterns, while smart locks offer secure and convenient access to your home. With the ability to integrate and communicate with one another, these devices create a harmonious ecosystem that not only saves time and energy but also adapts to our individual preferences, creating a truly intelligent and personalized home experience.

Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are:

SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Amazon.com, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The entertainment and other controls segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The ease with which these controls make it possible to manage and regulate entertainment systems within a home is what drives the expansion of the video, multimedia, and audio control business. With the help of intelligent entertainment systems, users eliminate the clutter of remote controls in favor of a more sophisticated approach. Additionally, they may simplify their setup so that users can quickly access the music and movies they desire. Even more than this, smart entertainment devices enable a more seamless, natural way for the user to engage, whether by touch, gesture, or speech. Advantages like this are expected to increase revenue growth of the segment.

Below USD 25 smart home device segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Anyone can increase their home's intelligence with the most affordable smart home appliances without spending a fortune. There are several reasonably priced devices that can be used to switch on lights, adjust the temperature, play music, and even keep a check on the house while the homeowner is away. For instance, one of the finest inexpensive smart home gadgets and the best smart plug in our opinion is the USD 25 Wemo WiFi Smart Plug. Even when compared to its predecessor, the Wemo Mini, is more compact than alternative solutions. The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is compatible with all the main smart assistants, despite the fact that it lacks energy monitoring like some other smart plugs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home devices market on the basis of product, price range, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fire Suppression

Lighting Control

Relays

Occupancy Sensors

Daylight Sensors

Timers

Dimmers

Switches

Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance

Hardware

Software/Video Analytics

Price Ranges

Access Control

Biometric Access Control

Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats

Sensors

Control Valves

Heating & Cooling Coils

Dampers

Actuators

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

Entertainment and Other Controls

Entertainment Control

Other Controls

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors

Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Coffee Makers

Smart Kettles

Smart Dish Washers

Smart Ovens

Smart Cooktops

Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers

Smart Dryers

Smart Water Heaters

Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables

Smart Desks

Smart Stools & Benches

Smart Sofas

Smart Chairs

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Below USD 25 Smart Home Device

USD 25-50 Smart Home Device

Above USD 50 Smart Home Device

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

The Smart Home Devices Market research report segments the global market into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The segmentation includes technology, product, platform, application, and region. The report projections are based on both historical and predicted trends. Major companies active in the global domain have also been profiled, along with the key strategies they use to stay competitive.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Home Devices Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

