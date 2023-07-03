Submit Release
Özbul Informatics Ltd Director Buluç Çelik Meets with EMU School of Computing and Technology Students

11th International Career Days organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Center (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools continued with an event held at EMU School of Computing and Technology. In the event, Özbul Informatics Ltd. Director Buluç Çelik delivered a seminar titled “Kick-Starting a Career as a Software Developer”. Held at the EMU School of Computing and Technology amphitheater, the seminar attached great interest from the students.

During the event, Çelik informed students on different types of working opportunities in the field of information systems. Talking on the job opportunities awaiting students and how they should improve themselves according to these opportunities when starting their business life, Çelik advised students to gain experience by working in part-time jobs that they find during their education and to make good use of internship opportunities. Moreover, Çelik stated that such internship opportunities might also create job opportunities for them in the future. In the event, students had the chance to as Çelik questions regarding career opportunities and professional life in the field of informatics.

Following a very productive seminar, Buluç Çelik was presented an appreciation plaque by EMU School of Computing and Technology Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ece Çelik.

Eastern Mediterranean University

