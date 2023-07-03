Restorative Material Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The restorative material market had a size of USD 5.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily fueled by factors such as the increasing demand for dental restorative materials, a growing aging population, and the prevalence of dental diseases. Restorative materials are used to repair and restore damaged teeth caused by decay, wear and tear, or trauma. These materials are also utilized for cosmetic dental procedures like teeth whitening and shaping. The demand for restorative materials is further driven by advancements in dental technology, leading to the development of improved materials that offer better durability and aesthetics.

A significant driver for revenue growth in the restorative material market is the rising prevalence of dental diseases. The World Health Organization reports that dental diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion individuals worldwide, with untreated dental caries being the most common oral disease. The increasing incidence of dental caries and other dental conditions is increasing the demand for restorative materials such as composites, ceramics, and amalgams. Additionally, growing awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and the availability of advanced dental treatments contribute to market revenue growth.

The aging population is another factor contributing to revenue growth in the restorative material market. As people age, their teeth become more susceptible to decay, wear and tear, and other dental issues. The elderly population is also more likely to require dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Consequently, the demand for restorative materials is rising within this demographic.

Technological advancements in dentistry are also propelling revenue growth in the restorative material market. The development of new and improved materials like bioactive glasses, glass ceramics, and resin-modified glass ionomers leads to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. These materials offer superior aesthetics, durability, and biocompatibility compared to traditional restorative materials such as amalgams and gold.

Furthermore, the increasing availability of dental insurance and reimbursement policies is boosting the demand for restorative materials. Many dental insurance plans cover restorative procedures like fillings, crowns, and bridges, making them more accessible and affordable for patients. This is resulting in a growing demand for restorative materials, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe.

However, the revenue growth of the restorative material market is hindered by various factors, including the high cost of dental restorative procedures, particularly in developing regions. Additionally, the shortage of skilled dental professionals in some areas limits the adoption of advanced restorative materials and techniques.

The global restorative material market is expected to experience continued revenue growth in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, an aging population, and technological advancements in dentistry are anticipated to drive market growth. However, market revenue growth may face challenges due to factors such as high costs and a shortage of skilled dental professionals.

Segments covered in the report:

By Type Outlook

• Composite Resins

• Glass Ionomers

• Resin-modified Glass Ionomers

• Ceramics

• Metals

By Application Outlook

• Direct Restorations

• Indirect Restorations

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

