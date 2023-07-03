Ultraviolet-C Lighting High Purity Quartz Sand Market Is Expected to Reach USD 170.89 Billion By 2032.

Reports And Data

The global Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lighting high purity quartz sand market size was USD 65.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 170.89 billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultraviolet-C Lighting High Purity Quartz Sand Market Overview

The global market for high purity quartz sand used in Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lighting was valued at USD 65.2 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 170.89 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market's revenue can be attributed to the increasing demand for UVC lighting across various applications, such as water treatment, air purification, surface disinfection, and sterilization.

The rising awareness among consumers regarding the significance of maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of infectious diseases is driving the demand for UVC lighting. The healthcare industry is particularly concerned about the growing incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) worldwide. To mitigate this risk, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting UVC lighting for disinfection purposes, thereby reducing the likelihood of HAIs.

Ultraviolet-C Lighting High Purity Quartz Sand Market Segments

This market assessment is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, and the forecast period covers 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measuring the market's performance are in terms of revenue in USD billion. The estimation for the base year is 2022, and the report covers various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

The rising demand for UVC lighting in multiple end-use applications is a key driver behind the market's growth. The applications include water treatment, air purification, surface disinfection, and sterilization.

In particular, healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting UVC lighting to combat the growing concern of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). The use of UVC lighting in hospitals and other healthcare settings helps to disinfect surfaces and reduce the risk of HAIs. This factor contributes significantly to the market's revenue growth, as healthcare providers prioritize infection control measures.

Ultraviolet-C Lighting High Purity Quartz Sand Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2020, Heraeus Holding announced the acquisition of GigaMat Technologies, a US-based company that specializes in the development and production of advanced materials for the semiconductor industry. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Heraeus Holding's product portfolio and strengthening its presence in the global semiconductor market.

• In 2019, QUARTZ Corp announced a collaboration with Momentive Performance Materials, a US-based company that provides specialty chemicals and materials for various industries. The collaboration was aimed at developing and commercializing new products and technologies in the high purity quartz sand market.

• In 2019, Tosoh Corporation announced the expansion of its high purity quartz sand production capacity in Japan. The expansion was aimed at meeting the growing demand for high purity quartz sand in various applications, including semiconductor manufacturing and solar cell production.

Ultraviolet-C Lighting High Purity Quartz Sand Market: Competitive landscape

The global Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lighting high purity quartz sand market is characterized by intense competition among numerous players vying for a significant share of the market's revenue. To strengthen their positions and gain a competitive edge, major companies in the industry are implementing various strategic initiatives. These initiatives include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, aimed at expanding their product portfolio and increasing their market share.

Among the key players in the Ultraviolet-C (UVC) lighting high purity quartz sand market are Heraeus Holding, QUARTZ Corp, Tosoh Corporation, Green Quartz, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, USHIO Inc., LightSources Inc., Advanced UV Inc., Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd, and Saint-Gobain S.A. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape and driving innovation in the industry.

