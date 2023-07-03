Global Care Management Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the care management solutions market. As per TBRC’s care management solutions market forecast, the care management solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.47 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.5% through the forecast period.

The increase in investment in digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the care management solutions market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest care management solutions market share. Major players in the market include Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZeOmega Infotech Private Limited, i2i Population Health, EPIC Systems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Mediware Information Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., EXL Service Holdings.

Care Management Solutions Market Segments
1) By Component: Software, Services
2) By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based
3) By Application: Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management
4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Health Insurance Providers, Other End-Users

These types of management solutions are a suite of services that patients can used to manage their chronic health conditions. They are used to provide a complete set of services and activities designed to assist people with chronic or complicated medical illnesses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Care Management Solutions Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

