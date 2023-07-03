Global Lactose Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Lactose Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lactose market forecast, the lactose market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global lactose industry is due to the rising demand for sports nutrition products. North America region is expected to hold the largest lactose market share. Major lactose companies include are Kerry Group, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Glanbia PLC., Lactose India Limited, Davisco Foods International Inc.

Lactose Market Segments
●By Form: Powder, Granule
●By Purity: Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined-Edible Grade Lactose
●By Color: Yellow, Pale-Yellow To White, White
●By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Other End-Users
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lactose is a sugar present in milk and is found in all kinds of dairy products made from milk such as ice cream and yogurt. It consists of disaccharides of glucose and galactose units and is found in milk amounts ranging from 2–8%. Lactose is used in a large number of foodstuffs and in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Table Of Content For The Lactose Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Lactose Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Lactose Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

