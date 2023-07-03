WinXDVD Kicks Off Annual Mid-Year Sale with 75% Price Off on 4-in-1 Software Bundle

2023 WinXDVD Mid-year Sale

WinXDVD announces its biggest mid-year sale on a 4-in-1 software bundle with up to 75% off, $224 saved, lasting till July 10th.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To ignite the much-anticipated summer vacation, WinXDVD launches the grand mid-year sale offer with 75% discount on its flagship products bundle. The 4-in-1 software bundle, featuring WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy, and WinX MediaTrans, is now available for less than 30% of their original price. Additionally, customers can participate in the blind box coupon draw, with 2 chances to win up to $10 off, further enhancing the discounts on offer. It lasts from now to July 10th.

Visit the event page for more details: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm

With summer vacation and outdoor travel plans on everyone's mind, WinXDVD's mid-year sale is the perfect opportunity to enhance users’ summer experiences and create lasting memories. As users embark on their adventures and capture precious moments, our software bundle offers an array of features to elevate travel videos and ensure they are preserved for years to come.

By taking advantage of our 75% discount on the software bundle, users gain easy access to WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, which lets users digitize travel DVDs to MP4, preserve those cherished memories from DVD to hard drive, and share content with friends and family effortlessly. Additionally, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe comes loaded with features to convert, edit, and process the travel 4K video footages, allowing users to create professional-looking footage that truly captures the essence of their experiences.

Meanwhile, WinX DVD Copy sports with a DVD copy and DVD burning features to help users clone summer vacation DVDs to blank discs or burn travel videos into DVD discs for storage. As for digital videos and pictures shot by iPhone, WinX MediaTrans grants users the opportunity to bulk backup summer holiday videos and photos from iPhone to Windows PC to free up iPhone space and file backup.

Don't miss out on this time-limited opportunity to enhance your summer adventures and create captivating travel videos that will be treasured for years to come. This grand mid-year sale ends on July 10th, so act now to secure your discounted software bundle or individual products. Visit here for the Windows software bundle and navigate to this Mid-year sale page for the Mac software bundle.

Price and Availability

The WinXDVD 4-in-1 software bundle, originally priced at $299, is now only $70.95 for availability, with $224 dollars saved. Moreover, the best-selling product WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, once sold at $49.95 for the annual subscription, is only $34.95 now. The mid-year sale offers an exciting blind box draw, giving users 2 chances to receive coupons worth $3, $5, or even $10 to further enhance your discounts on our already discounted products. This appealing mid-year special offer goes from now to July 10, 2023. Seize the chance to bring a bundle home at the 2023 WinXDVD mid-year sale.

About Digiarty Software

With over 17 years of development, Digiarty has become a world leader in multimedia software applications, offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD ripping, DVD burning, 4K video conversion, video download, media playback, iPhone files backup for media addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.