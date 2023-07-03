Global Bromine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Bromine Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bromine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers bromine market analysis and every facet of the bromine market. As per TBRC’s bromine market forecast, the bromine market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.63 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for this chemical in oil and gas drilling is significantly contributing to the growth of the bromine market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest bromine market share. Major players in the market include ICL Group Limited, Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS AG, Tosoh Corporation, TATA Chemicals Ltd., Gulf Resources Inc., Solaris Chemtech, Honeywell International Inc., Perekop bromine, Hindustan Salts Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Chemada Industries Ltd., ICL Group Ltd., JORDAN COMPANY.

Global Market Segments

1) By Derivative: Organo, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen

2) By Application: Biocides, Flame Retardants (FR), Based Batteries, Clear Brine Fluids (CBF), Other Applications

3) By End User: Oil and Gas, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Textiles, and Other End Users

This type of chemical is a chemical element with a deep red colour and is a toxic liquid with an irritating and offensive odor. This type of chemical is used in making dyes, fumigants, flameproofing agents, sanitizers, water purification compounds, agents for photography, vegetable oil, and as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored soft drinks. It is also used as a disinfectant for surfaces due to its damaging effects on microorganisms.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bromine Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

