Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aramid fiber market forecast, the aramid fiber market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aramid fiber industry is due to the rising need for lightweight materials offering significant emission reduction in vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest aramid fiber market share. Major aramid fiber companies include are Teijin Ltd., DuPont De Numerous Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., Toray Industries Inc.

Aramid Fiber Market Segments

● By Type: Para-Aramid Fiber, Meta-Aramid Fiber

● By Application: Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Other Applications

● By End-Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Other End Users

● By Geography: Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aramid fibre refers to a long-chain synthetic polyamide fibre made of synthetic linkages that are at least 85% directly connected to two aromatic rings. Aramid fibre is mostly used for reinforcement in composites such as sports goods, aviation, and military vehicles, as well as fabrics in apparel such as fire safety garments or bulletproof jackets.

