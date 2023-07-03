Global Aircraft Electrification Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aircraft electrification market analysis. As per TBRC’s aircraft electrification market forecast, the aircraft electrification market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.94 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8% through the forecast period.

The growing demand to reduce the carbon footprint is driving the electric aviation market. North America is expected to hold the largest aircraft electrification market share. Major players in the market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Safran Group, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Thales Group, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Eaton, AMETEK Inc., Meggitt PLC, BAE Systems.

Aircraft Electrification Market Segments
1) By Component: Batteries, Fuel Cells, Solar Cells, Electric Actuators, Electric Pumps, Generators, Motors, Power Electronics, Distribution Devices
2) By Technology: More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric
3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

This type of airplane electrification refers to method of using electric motors to power the propeller engines of airplanes to reduce air pollution. In this type of airplane electrification, the engine employs electric power for all non-propulsive systems and focuses on altering current operations or systems to increase efficiency or to lessen the amount of work the engine must perform through altering the aircraft or operational systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Electrification Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aircraft Electrification Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

