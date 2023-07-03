Global Aircraft Electrification Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aircraft electrification market analysis. As per TBRC’s aircraft electrification market forecast, the aircraft electrification market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.94 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8% through the forecast period.

The growing demand to reduce the carbon footprint is driving the electric aviation market. North America is expected to hold the largest aircraft electrification market share. Major players in the market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Safran Group, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Thales Group, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Eaton, AMETEK Inc., Meggitt PLC, BAE Systems.

Aircraft Electrification Market Segments

1) By Component: Batteries, Fuel Cells, Solar Cells, Electric Actuators, Electric Pumps, Generators, Motors, Power Electronics, Distribution Devices

2) By Technology: More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7057&type=smp

This type of airplane electrification refers to method of using electric motors to power the propeller engines of airplanes to reduce air pollution. In this type of airplane electrification, the engine employs electric power for all non-propulsive systems and focuses on altering current operations or systems to increase efficiency or to lessen the amount of work the engine must perform through altering the aircraft or operational systems.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-electrification-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Electrification Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Electrification Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-nacelle-and-thrust-reverser-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model