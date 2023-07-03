Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare mobility solutions market. As per TBRC’s healthcare mobility solutions market forecast, the healthcare mobility solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $360.03 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare mobility solutions market share. Major players in the healthcare mobility solutions market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segments

1) By Product type: Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise mobility platforms, Other Product Types

2) By Applications: Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications, Other Applications

3) By End User: Payers, Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Patients, Other End-Users

This type of mobility solutions refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

