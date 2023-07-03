Future Investments in Digital Map Market Size Worth USD 84.31 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global digital map market size was USD 22.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smartphone applications that use digital maps for navigation purposes, rising usage of digital maps for real time location, and rapid adoption of digital mapping for disaster management are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global digital map market size was USD 22.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smartphone applications that use digital maps for navigation purposes, rising usage of digital maps for real time location, and rapid adoption of digital mapping for disaster management are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Google, Apple Inc., ESRI, Nearmap, MapQuest, LightBox Holdings, L.P., Mapsted Corp., Caliper Corporation, Orbital Insight, and Geocento

The services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to rising number of digital mapping service providers globally and increasing number of digital mapping applications.

The outdoor mapping segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Outdoor mapping is widely used by end users, such as travel and transportation, logistics, and others, in form of applications. Outdoor mapping includes mapping of streets, traffic as well as landmarks and therefore it can help users in navigation.

The routing and navigation segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing usage of smartphones leading to a surge in numerous smartphone applications, which can help users in routing and navigation. In addition, new technologies such as LiDAR, help in creating 3D mapping, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions

Services

Mapping Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Outdoor Mapping

Indoor Mapping

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Digital Map Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Digital Map Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

