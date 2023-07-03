Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hand sanitizer dispenser market analysis. As per TBRC’s hand sanitizer dispenser market forecast, the hand sanitizer dispenser market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.23 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.2% through the forecast period.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand for the usage of hand sanitiser, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest hand sanitizer dispenser market share. Major players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market include American Specialties Inc., Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd., Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd., Hokwang Industries Co Ltd., Walex Products Company Inc., Symmetry, DoctorClean, JVD GROUP, Kingsway Technology, Kutol, NR Hygiene Solutions.

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Segments

1) By Type: Portable, Fixed

2) By Modality: Automatic, Manual

3) By Price Point: Standard, Mass

4) By Distribution channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of sanitiser dispenser is a device used in controlling the amount of gel or spray that is required for immediate use for sanitising hands, and it comes in various forms such as automatic, table-mounted, wall mounted where they can be easily used by the public. These dispensers are also available in automatic form, with hand sanitizer dispensers that are fully touchless, requiring users to just position their hands beneath the sensors.

