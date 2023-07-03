Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Growth, Development Analysis and Precise Outlook 2023 to 2031
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for effective treatments is increasing in the healthcare sector, and this has been accompanied by a rising adoption rate for early genetic counselling. As such, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. The success of these therapies is largely due to their high specificity and broad application. They are efficient in targeting particular gene sequences that could be linked to various diseases such as cancer and neurological conditions. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics have proven very successful in treating many rare diseases with no other existing treatments, highlighting their value to modern medicine. The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market was worth US$ 1.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to witness CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031).
The U.S. government plays an integral role in pushing forward antisense and RNAi technologies through public-private partnerships, grants, scholarships, and other initiatives which support research into these powerful treatments. Furthermore, several academic institutions have joined forces with private firms in order to promote the commercial value of these therapies. This has given rise to further investment from venture capital firms and major pharmaceutical companies alike. In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Health Labor & Welfare (MHLW) has also established competitive awards designed to accelerate development progress on novel therapeutics including antisense and RNAi technologies; with further investments being allocated towards clinical trials over the coming years. Likewise, the UK has sponsored numerous programs focused on bringing symptoms relief or cures closer to reality through new therapeutic tools such as antisense and RNAi therapeutics. As a result of all this activity, more patients will benefit from these advanced treatments made available through clinics both nationally and internationally as adoption rates increase around the world. All things considered, it appears that the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is well positioned for substantial advancement over the next few years due to growing demand for effective therapies coupled with strong government backing for research into new treatments across a range of countries worldwide.
Recent developments in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market have been particularly exciting, with numerous breakthroughs being made. Several clinical trials have already achieved success in treating a variety of diseases including muscle wasting conditions, congenital birth defects, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments. In addition, private firms are continuously investing in new technologies that enhance existing treatments further by providing improved efficacy with fewer side effects. For instance, ASO therapeutics is developing a novel therapy that targets connective tissue disease-causing proteins as well as additional methods for gene editing and cell reprogramming using CRISPR technology. Similarly, companies such as Dyne Therapeutics are utilizing grants from the National Institutes of Health to research how antisense and RNAi approaches can be used to treat genetic muscular diseases while also seeking to identify further uses of these tools across diverse therapeutic areas. Furthermore, Big Pharma companies are beginning to take notice of the potential that antisense and RNAi therapies offer; Merck recently invested $80 million into Exonics Therapeutics Inc., citing its impressive progress in advancing gene-editing technology for treating genetic disorders. In conclusion, it appears that these novel therapies are undergoing rapid development due to strong investor interest coupled with regular updates from academic researchers and industry leaders alike.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Participants
o Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
o Antisense Therapeutics Limited.
o Arbutus Biopharma
o Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc
o AstraZeneca
o Benitec Biopharma
o BioNTech SE
o Cenix BioScience
o Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc
o GSK plc.
o Ionis Pharmaceuticals
o Marina Biotech, Inc
o Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc
o Sanofi
o Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc
o Silence Therapeutics
o Sirnaomics
o Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
o Other Market Participants
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market
By Route of Administration
o Pulmonary Delivery
o Intravenous Injections
o Intra-Dermal
o Intraperitoneal
o Topical
o Others
By Type
o Short-Interfering RNA (siRNA)
o Short-Hairpin RNA (shRNA)
o micro RNA (miRNA)
By Indication
o Oncology
o Diabetes
o Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
o Respiratory Disorders
o Neurological Disorders
o Infectious Diseases
o Ocular Diseases
o Others
By Clinical Phase
o Preclinical
o Phase 1
o Phase 2
o Phase 3
o FDA Approval
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
