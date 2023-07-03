Food Authenticity Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers food authenticity market analysis and every facet of the food authenticity market research. As per TBRC’s food authenticity market forecast, the food authenticity market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast period.
Rising food fraud is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest food authenticity market share. Major food authenticity market leaders include SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH.
Food Authenticity Market Segments
1) By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, False Labelling, Adulteration Tests, Country of Origin and Aging
2) By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, and Pulse, Processed Food, Other Food Tests
3) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based or ELISA, Other Technologies
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7322&type=smp
This type of authenticity is used to reveal the identity or purity of food and food products. This type of authenticity means an accurate and appropriate representation of the food and its ingredients to the customer (whether that be another food company or the final consumer). Food is regarded as authentic or genuine if the food or its contents match the original condition and the label information. This type of authenticity enables consumers to get what they pay for and increases their overall level of trust in food.
Read More On The Food Authenticity Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food Authenticity Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-product-machinery-global-market-report
Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report
Halal Food Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydroxychloroquines-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC