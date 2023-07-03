Food Authenticity Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers food authenticity market analysis and every facet of the food authenticity market research. As per TBRC’s food authenticity market forecast, the food authenticity market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast period.

Rising food fraud is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest food authenticity market share. Major food authenticity market leaders include SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH.

Food Authenticity Market Segments

1) By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, False Labelling, Adulteration Tests, Country of Origin and Aging

2) By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, and Pulse, Processed Food, Other Food Tests

3) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based or ELISA, Other Technologies

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7322&type=smp

This type of authenticity is used to reveal the identity or purity of food and food products. This type of authenticity means an accurate and appropriate representation of the food and its ingredients to the customer (whether that be another food company or the final consumer). Food is regarded as authentic or genuine if the food or its contents match the original condition and the label information. This type of authenticity enables consumers to get what they pay for and increases their overall level of trust in food.

Read More On The Food Authenticity Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Authenticity Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-product-machinery-global-market-report

Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report

Halal Food Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydroxychloroquines-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC