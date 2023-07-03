Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers natural food colors and flavors market analysis and every facet of the natural food colors and flavors market research. As per TBRC’s natural food colors and flavors market forecast, the natural food colors and flavors market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.9 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast period.
Rising concerns regarding the health hazards posed by the consumption of synthetic colors drove the natural food colors and flavors market demand. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland, CHR Hansen, Kerry Group, San-Ei Gen, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, FMC Corporation, GNT International, Kalsec, Royal DSM, Döhler, Naturex, ROHA Dyechem, DDW The Color House, Aromata Group, BASF SE, Takasago International Corporation, DuPont, Mane, T.Hasegawa, Firmenich, Robertet, Synergy Flavors, Amar Bio-Organics India, Taiyo International.
Natural Food Colors And Flavors Market Segments
1) By Color Type: Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, Copper Chlorophyllin, Capsanthin, Other Color Types
2) By Flavor Type: Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils, Other Flavor Types
3) By Form: Liquid And Gel, Dry
4) By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen, Meat Products, Other Applications
These types of food colors and flavors are extracted from plants, animals, and other organic materials by using physical or chemical methods. These types of food colors and flavors come in many forms like liquids, powders, gels, and pastes and these are used in commercial food production as well as domestic cooking.
