Global DC-DC converter Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's DC-DC Converter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 3, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “DC-DC converter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dc-dc converter market. As per TBRC’s dc-dc converter market forecast, the dc-dc converter market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.1% through the forecast period.
Increasing power consumption is expected to propel the growth of the DC-DC converter market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dc-dc converter market share. Major dc-dc converter market leaders include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Delta Electronics Inc., Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Cincon Electronics Co. Ltd., RECOM Power GmbH.
DC-DC converter Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Isolated DC-DC Converters, Nonisolated DC-DC Converters
2) By Input Voltage: 3V-14V, 15V-35V, 36V-75V, >75V
3) By Output Power: 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000W, >1000W
4) By Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Railways, Energy and Power, Other Industries
These types of converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that convert high-frequency switching and switching noise into regulated DC voltages using inductors, transformers, and capacitors. This converter outputs a distinct DC voltage from a DC input voltage. As its name suggests, it only functions with sources of direct current (DC) and not with sources of alternating current (AC). It is used to effectively generate a regulated voltage from a potentially poorly controlled source to a potentially variable load.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. DC-DC converter Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
