Global DC-DC converter Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's DC-DC Converter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

July 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “DC-DC converter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dc-dc converter market. As per TBRC’s dc-dc converter market forecast, the dc-dc converter market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.1% through the forecast period.

Increasing power consumption is expected to propel the growth of the DC-DC converter market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dc-dc converter market share. Major dc-dc converter market leaders include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Delta Electronics Inc., Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Cincon Electronics Co. Ltd., RECOM Power GmbH.

DC-DC converter Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Isolated DC-DC Converters, Nonisolated DC-DC Converters

2) By Input Voltage: 3V-14V, 15V-35V, 36V-75V, >75V

3) By Output Power: 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000W, >1000W

4) By Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Railways, Energy and Power, Other Industries

These types of converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that convert high-frequency switching and switching noise into regulated DC voltages using inductors, transformers, and capacitors. This converter outputs a distinct DC voltage from a DC input voltage. As its name suggests, it only functions with sources of direct current (DC) and not with sources of alternating current (AC). It is used to effectively generate a regulated voltage from a potentially poorly controlled source to a potentially variable load.

