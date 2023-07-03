/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report France Collaborative Robot Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, France Collaborative Robot Industry to Grow at a CAGR 37.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing deployment of cobots to increase competitiveness and drive the collaborative robot market

According to the International Monetary Fund, France is the second-largest economy in Europe and plays an essential role in the growth of the industrial sector in this region. Government funding is expected to boost automation and the presence of cobots in the power, public transport, and defense industries in the country.

The automotive industry in France is continuously making efforts to increase competitiveness by reducing costs and increasing productivity through automation. The French automotive industry is trying to increase competitiveness by reducing costs and increasing productivity by implementing collaborative robots. For instance, the PSA Group (France) has deployed collaborative robots (cobots) from Universal Robots A/S (Denmark) for the assembly of vehicles, particularly for screwdriving, at its Sochaux plant.

With the French government planning to have one million electric and hybrid vehicles on the road by the end of 2022, investment in vehicle manufacturing is also expected to boost the market for collaborative robots. However, political debate and uncertainty about implementing a cobot tax are somewhat hindering the growth of the combined robot (cobot) market.

Top Key Market Players in UK Collaborative Robot companies

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark),

FANUC Corporation (Japan),

ABB (Switzerland),

Techman Robot Inc (Taiwan),

KUKA AG (Germany),

Doosan Robotics Inc. (South Korea),

Denso Corporation (Japan),

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) among others

