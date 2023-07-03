Application Security Market Size Sets New Records | Estimated to Reach USD 33.941 Billion by 2030

Increasing adoption of DevSecOps, growing concerns about data privacy and compliance, shift towards cloud-based security, integration of AI/ML technologies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application Security Market Size, which was estimated at $5,973.00 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% to $33,941.00 million by 2030.

The rise in security breaches affecting business applications and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements for application security are the key drivers of the worldwide application security market growth. In addition, the increased usage of smartphones and the growth in demand for application security in retail and e-commerce organisations boost the demand for application security.

With the increasing adoption of agile and DevOps practices, there is a growing emphasis on integrating security into the application development lifecycle. DevSecOps focuses on embedding security measures and practices throughout the development process, ensuring that applications are secure by design. This trend is driving the demand for application security solutions that seamlessly integrate with the development workflow.

As data breaches and privacy concerns continue to make headlines, organizations are placing greater emphasis on securing sensitive data within their applications. Compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, is becoming a top priority. Application security solutions that offer robust data encryption, access controls, and vulnerability management are in high demand to address these concerns.

The adoption of cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications has led to a shift in application security strategies. Organizations are increasingly relying on cloud-based application security solutions to protect their cloud-native and hybrid applications. These solutions offer scalability, agility, and centralized management, allowing businesses to secure their applications across multiple environments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are being leveraged to enhance application security capabilities. These technologies enable the identification of complex threats, real-time anomaly detection, and automated response mechanisms. AI and ML-driven application security solutions can analyze vast amounts of data and patterns to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities and attacks.

Some of the key application security industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Capegemini, MicroFocus, Cisco Systems Inc., Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, RAPID7, Qualys, and HCL Technologies. This study includes application security market trends, application security market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

