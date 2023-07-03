Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

EVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the eVTOL aircraft market research. As per TBRC’s eVTOL aircraft market forecast, the eVTOL aircraft market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.72 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.4% through the forecast period.

The growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft is propelling the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest eVTOL aircraft market share. Major players in the eVTOL aircraft market include Airbus SE, Bell Textron Inc., Embraer SA, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, Joby Aviation, Urban Aeronautics Ltd., Pipistrel, Moog Inc., The Boeing Co., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lift Aircraft, Aurora Flight Sciences, Workhorse, Elroy Air, Textron Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Neva Aerospace.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Segments

1) By Lift Technology: Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise

2) By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric

3) By Mode of Operation: Autonomous, Piloted

4) By Application: Air Taxis, Air Shuttles And Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance And Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance, Special Mission, Others

This type of aircraft refer to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. The focus of eVTOL is to offer a new class of aircraft that revolutionizes inter- and intra-city movement, providing quick, direct, and clean mobility. It uses motors, batteries, fuel cells, and electronic controllers to generate electric power for hovering, taking off, and landing vertically.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. eVTOL Aircraft Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

