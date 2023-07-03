Synthetic Gypsum Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers synthetic gypsum market analysis and every facet of the synthetic gypsum market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic gypsum market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.95 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6% through the forecast period.
The growth of the construction industry is significantly contributing to the synthetic gypsum market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest synthetic gypsum market share. Major players in the market include American Gypsum, Boral, British Gypsum Limited, Continental Building Products Inc., Delta Gypsum, FEECO International, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Gyptec Ibérica, Knauf Gips, Lafarge Holcim Ltd., National Gypsum Company, PABCO Gypsum, Synthetic Materials Llc, USG Corporation, Constantia Building Products AG, BauMineral GMBH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Drax Group PLC, Saint-Gobain.
Synthetic Gypsum Market Segments
1) By Type: Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum, and Titanogypsum
2) By Application: Cement, Plaster, Drywall, Soil Amendments, and Glass Manufacturing
3) By Industry: Construction Industry, Agriculture Industry
This type of gypsum is a byproduct of a variety of industrial processes. This type of gypsum is mainly composed of calcium sulphate dihydrate, which is mainly used in the construction and agricultural industries for cement production, soil conditioning, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Synthetic Gypsum Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
