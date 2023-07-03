Fabric Glue Market Growth Opportunities: Insights from Latest Research Report Forecast 2031

Fabric Glue Market Type

The market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global fabric glue market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global fabric glue market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabric-glue-market-A17435

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the fabric glue market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Based on type, the temporary segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The permanent segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Arkema, Gutermann GmbH, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Prestige Coating Limited, Frameware LLC, Henkel, Tear Mender, Prym Consumer USA Inc., Nanpao Resins Chemical Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rapid infrastructural development and increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global fabric glue market. Based on type, the temporary segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the fabric glue market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fabric glue market was estimated at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $19.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabric-glue-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.