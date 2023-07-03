Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s shoulder fired weapons market forecast, the shoulder fired weapons market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.97 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global shoulder fired weapons industry is due to the increase in defense expenditures. North America region is expected to hold the largest shoulder fired weapons market share. Major shoulder fired weapons companies include are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, MBDA, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Segments

● By Type: Guided, Unguided

● By Component: Launcher, Ammunition

● By Application: Defense, Home Security, Others

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The shoulder fired weapons refer to a weapon that is shot while being held in the hands and having its butt pressed up against a shoulder.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Shoulder Fired Weapons Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

