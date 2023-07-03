Global Pyrogen Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pyrogen testing market forecast, the pyrogen testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.32 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global pyrogen testing industry is due to the rising investments in research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest pyrogen testing market share. Major pyrogen testing companies include are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group, Ellab A/S, Nelson Laboratories.

Pyrogen Testing Market Segments

● By Test Type: LAL Test, In Vitro Test, Rabbit Test

● By Product And Service: Assays, Kits, And Reagents, Instruments, Services

● By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biologics, Medical Devices, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pyrogen testing provide pyrogen testing to check the presence or absence of pyrogens in all aqueous parenteral. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of bacterial toxins in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, which induces fever in humans. It also determines the presence of microbes and their metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process.

