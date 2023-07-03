Composite Resin Market 2023: Rise in Investment by Key Market Players is Driving Growth

Composite Resin Market by Resin Type

The injection molding segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global composite resin market revenue.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- the injection molding segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global composite resin market revenue and is likely to dominate the market from 2023 to 2032. Injection molding is a popular manufacturing process used to produce various types of plastic parts in high volumes. The process involves melting plastic pellets, injecting the molten material into a mold cavity, cooling, and ejecting the finished part. Injection molding has been widely adopted in industries such as automotive, consumer products, medical devices, and electronics due to its advantages such as cost-effectiveness, high production rates, and the ability to produce complex shapes with tight tolerances.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

the automotive and transport segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global composite resin market revenue and is likely to dominate the market from 2023 to 2032. Composite resins are increasingly being used in the transportation industry as a lightweight and durable alternative to traditional materials like steel and aluminum. Composite resins can be used to create lightweight and strong components for vehicles, such as body panels, roofs, and hoods.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the composite resin market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global composite resin market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The composite materials industry in the Asia-Pacific region covers various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, and wind energy.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Hexion Inc., SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Scott Bader Company Ltd., DSM, Allnex GmbH. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The global composite resin market is driven by a surge in demand for composite resins in the aerospace sector as composite resins have many applications in the aerospace industry due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent durability, and resistance to heat and corrosion. On the other hand, high costs associated with manufacturing and challenges in recycling limit the growth of the market

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the composite resin market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the composite resin market valued for $25.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $49.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

