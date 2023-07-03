FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Will Be Open July 4 and July 21

To better serve the survivors of Typhoon Mawar, all Disaster Recovery Centers throughout Guam will be open on Independence Day (July 4) and Liberation Day (July 21).

At any Disaster Recovery Center, survivors can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters they receive from FEMA, get answers to their questions about their application, or referred to agencies that may offer additional assistance. Center locations and hours are listed below or use the DRC Locator to find the nearest recovery center.

Guam Community College: Building E, 1 Sesame St. Mangilao, GU 96913.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School: 520 Harmon Loop Rd. Dededo, GU 96929

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

CL Taitano Elementary School: 170 Bien Avenida Ave. Sinajana, GU 96910

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Inalåhan Mayor’s Office/Community Center: 719 San Jose Ave. Inalåhan, GU 96917

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center is not the only option to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, download FEMA app to their cellphone, or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages.

For more information on Guam’s recovery from Typhoon Mawar, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 9 (@femaregion9)/Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.