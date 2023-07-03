Inalåhan Disaster Recovery Center to Close July 5, Help is Still Available

Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense, FEMA and the Village of Inalåhan, will close the Disaster Recovery Center in Inalåhan, but help is still available.

The following Disaster Recovery Center will cease operations at the close of business July 5, 2023.

Inalåhan Mayor’s Office/Community Center: 719 San Jose Ave. Inalåhan, GU 96917

DRC Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although this center is closing, that does not mean FEMA is leaving. Survivors whose homes were damaged by the Typhoon Mawar can still get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claim the following ways:

Visit any remaining DRC located at Guam Community College, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School or C.L. Taitano Elementary School;

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362;

Log into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov ; or

or Use the FEMA Mobile App

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov , by using the FEMA mobile app , by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents).

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .