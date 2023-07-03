Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,421 in the last 365 days.

Inalåhan Disaster Recovery Center to Close July 5, Help is Still Available

Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense, FEMA and the Village of Inalåhan, will close the Disaster Recovery Center in Inalåhan, but help is still available.

The following Disaster Recovery Center will cease operations at the close of business July 5, 2023.

  • Inalåhan Mayor’s Office/Community Center: 719 San Jose Ave. Inalåhan, GU 96917

DRC Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although this center is closing, that does not mean FEMA is leaving. Survivors whose homes were damaged by the Typhoon Mawar can still get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claim the following ways:

  • Visit any remaining DRC located at Guam Community College, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School or C.L. Taitano Elementary School;
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362;
  • Log into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov; or
  • Use the FEMA Mobile App

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents). 

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.  

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook. 

You just read:

Inalåhan Disaster Recovery Center to Close July 5, Help is Still Available

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more