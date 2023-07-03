Retail sales of consumer goods, services up 10.9% in H1

VIETNAM, July 3 - HÀ NỘI — Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9 per cent year-on-year in the first six month of this year to more than VNĐ3 quadrillion (US$127 million), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Specifically, retail sales of goods stood at VNĐ2.3 quadrillion, up 9.3 per cent, with the sales of food and foodstuff growing by 13.5 per cent and those of cultural and educational products increasing by 9.3 per cent.

Retail sales of goods in January-June period in some localities rose sharply such as Bình Dưong (15.6 per cent), Quảng Ninh (14.5 per cent), Hải Phòng (14 per cent), Đồng Nai (12.3 per cent) and Khánh Hòa (9.7 per cent) compared with the same period last year.

Accommodation and food services generated about VNĐ321.7 trillion in the reviewed period, up 18.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Tourism revenue surged 65.9 per cent year-on-year to around VNĐ14.5 trillion. Localities seeing a sharp increase in revenue include Đà Nẵng (174 per cent), Hà Nội (106.9 per cent), Hải Phòng (93.2 per cent), and HCM City (78.5 per cent).

Revenue from other services was estimated at VNĐ303.4 trillion, up 14.4 per cent over the same period last year.

In June alone, revenue of retail sales of consumer goods and service totaled VNĐ505.7 trillion, an increase of 0.5 per cent month on month and 6.5 per cent year on year.

The total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the second quarter of this year were estimated at VNĐ1.520 quadrillion, a year-on-year rise of 1.6 per cent, the GSO reported.

Defining the domestic market as one of the important factors that promote GDP growth of the whole country, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on effectively carrying out programmes on promoting trade in the domestic market, while pushing up the distribution of goods through digital and e-commerce platforms to expand domestic consumption.

The ministry will enhance the implementation of a strategy on domestic trade development to 2030, with a vision to 2045 and other projects on domestic trade development.

It will support businesses in trade promotion activities, build trademarks and popularise regional specialties and typical products of Việt Nam.

The ministry will also focus on modernising the distribution system in rural and mountainous areas to bring more Vietnamese goods to the countryside, combining traditional trade with modern ones and closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities as well as ensuring the supply of electricity and petrol for the market in all situations. — VNS