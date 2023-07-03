Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Trends, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, At a CAGR of 4.1% forecast to 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market commonly known as FGD, is a set of technologies designed to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases emitted by power plants and industrial facilities. SO2 is a harmful gas that contributes to the formation of acid rain and respiratory problems, making its removal essential for protecting the environment and public health.

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market size was valued at $17,869.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% forecast to 2026.

Leading players in the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market include:

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Kraftpowercon, Andritz Ag, General Electric Company, Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft, Koch-glitsch, Carmeuse, Thermax Limited, S.a. Hamon.

Market Growth

The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market typically involves the installation of various equipment and chemical processes to capture and neutralize sulfur dioxide. The primary components of an FGD system include absorbers, scrubbers, chemical reagents, and auxiliary systems. The most commonly used method is wet FGD, which employs a liquid absorbent to react with and remove the SO2 from the flue gas.

Several FGD technologies are available, each with its own set of advantages and limitations. The most widely adopted methods include wet limestone-gypsum FGD, seawater FGD, dry sorbent injection systems, and spray dryer absorbers. The choice of technology depends on factors such as the plant's size, fuel type, and regulatory requirements.

The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market plays a pivotal role in mitigating the environmental impact of power generation. By removing sulfur dioxide from flue gases, these systems help prevent the formation of acid rain, which can damage ecosystems, harm aquatic life, and corrode infrastructure. Moreover, FGD systems significantly reduce airborne particulate matter, improving air quality and minimizing the risk of respiratory diseases.

While the implementation of FGD systems requires an initial investment, the long-term benefits often outweigh the costs. The reduced environmental impact leads to lower healthcare expenses, decreased infrastructure maintenance, and improved public well-being. Additionally, FGD systems can enable compliance with stringent emissions regulations, thereby avoiding potential penalties and reputational damage.

Future Outlook and Opportunities:

With ongoing research and development efforts, FGD technology continues to evolve. Innovations aim to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and explore alternative sorbents and processes. The integration of FGD systems with renewable energy sources is also gaining traction, creating a synergy between clean power generation and effective pollution control.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems represent a critical solution in the quest for cleaner and sustainable energy production. By efficiently removing sulfur dioxide emissions, FGD systems mitigate air pollution, protect the environment, and improve public health. As the world moves towards a greener future, the continued development and adoption of FGD technologies will play a vital role in achieving a more sustainable and livable planet for future generations.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

