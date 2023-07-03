Aviation Week Network’s A&D Conference SupplyChain Europe (#ADSCE) will be held in London, September 20-21
Aviation Week Network's A&D SupplyChain Europe (#ADSCE) will be held September 20-21 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. The conference will gather stakeholders in the aerospace supply chain industries.
The conference theme is “Emerging from Constraints and Turbulence: While Advancing into the Industry of the Future.” Conference attendees will gain a full understanding of the latest trends, challenges and forecast in the aerospace and defense supply chain and will be provided with insider knowledge and examples of products that can have a direct impact on operations.
The two-day conference provides a unique opportunity for thought leaders, management, buyers, and industry professionals to share best practices and insights into the industry outlook. The counterpart to A&D SupplyChain Americas, the conference, hosted for the first time in London, will focus on European opportunities and issues while also addressing global perspectives.
“After the great response to the A&D Supply Chain Americas in January, we are so excited to be bringing this conference to London for the first time to conduct discussions around the European supply chain. The event will serve as a backdrop for networking opportunities with senior leaders in commercial, defense, aerospace manufacturing & raw materials, and technology industries,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network. “We look forward to helping our attendees make new connections and build existing relationships.”
Topics and speakers include:
• Global Market Forecast from Airbus and Boeing featuring Bob Lange, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Analysis and Market Forecast, Airbus; and Wendy Sowers, Director, Commercial Market Forecasting and Analysis, Boeing.
• Case Study: Supply Chain Resiliency - What's the Fix for the Challenges Ahead? Featuring Maximilian Fahr, Vice President Supply Chain, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, and Patrick Marous, CEO, thyssenkrupp Aerospace.
• Let’s Talk Raw Materials: Evaluating the Supply Chain Risk, with Lionel Thomas, Global Aerospace Sales Director, Constellium; and Peter C. Zimm, Principal, Charles Edwards Management Consulting
What’s Next? A Candid Conversation with Airline Executives.
• Geopolitical Turbulence: How to Navigate While Building the Industry, taking a critical look at the conflict in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion and the supply chain implications.
• Is More Consolidation Inevitable in the European Supply Chain? With Richard Apps, Director and Co-Founder, Counterpoint Market Intelligence Limited.
• Managing Disruptions and Planning for Uncertainty
• The Solutions to Recruiting, Retaining, and Developing the Right Talent, featuring Ene Krinpus, Chief HR Officer, Magnetic MRO.
• Inflation and the Outlook for 2024, featuring Craig Caffrey, Head – Defense Markets & Data, Aviation Week Network
• European Defense & Status Readiness
The full conference agenda can be found here.
The ADSCE Premium Sponsor is thyssenkrupp. Sponsors are CFM Aeroengines and Constellium, with Airlink serving as the event’s Purposeful Sponsor.
The Conference is part of Aviation Week Network’s A&D Event Series, which also includes A&D Supply Chain Americas, A&D Programs, and A&D Mergers & Acquisitions.
The event starts with a welcome reception the evening of Tuesday, September 19, with the conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21. See here to Register.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
