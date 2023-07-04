Market Analysis on Dicaprylyl Carbonate market, Specialty Alumina market and Isoparaffin Solvents market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary

The global Dicaprylyl Carbonate market is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 1.54% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. Dicaprylyl Carbonate is widely used in various industries including personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals due to its excellent emollient and skin conditioning properties. The increasing demand for natural and organic products, particularly in the personal care industry, is expected to boost the demand for Dicaprylyl Carbonate in the near future. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to the increasing population and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of personal care products. The global Dicaprylyl Carbonate market is expected to reach a revenue of $80.00 million by 2030.

The global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players comprising the majority market share. BASF is the leading player in the market, followed by Taiwan NJC Corporation and Solvay. Other manufacturers and suppliers include Croda International Plc, Innospec Inc., Jarchem Industries Inc., and Stearinerie Dubois.

Together, these companies help to grow the Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market by providing high-quality products to a wide range of customers, including the personal care, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. According to the annual reports of these companies, their sales revenue figures for 2019 were as follows:

- BASF: €59.3 billion

- Taiwan NJC Corporation: NTD 3.28 billion

- Solvay: €10.2 billion

Dicaprylyl Carbonate is a skincare ingredient used in a variety of products such as moisturizers, sunscreens, and face creams. The two types of Dicaprylyl Carbonate available in the market are Cosmetic Grade Dicaprylyl Carbonate and Other Grade Dicaprylyl Carbonate. Cosmetic Grade Dicaprylyl Carbonate is a higher quality version that is usually more expensive and meets the strictest cosmetic industry standards. On the other hand, Other Grade Dicaprylyl Carbonate is a lower quality version used in other industries such as the manufacturing of plastics.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate is a clear, odorless liquid that is widely used in the cosmetic industry. It is commonly used in face care products like creams, moisturizers, and lotions due to its excellent spreading properties that result in a smooth, non-greasy finish. In sunscreen skin care products, it acts as a solubilizing agent and enhances the stability of the formulation. Dicaprylyl Carbonate is also used in hair care, body care, and makeup products as it imparts a silky, smooth texture to the final product.

The regions that are expected to dominate the Dicaprylyl Carbonate market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America and Europe are the leading markets for Dicaprylyl Carbonate, owing to the high demand for personal care and cosmetic products in these regions.

The report suggests that North America and Europe will continue to hold a significant market share of the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate market in the coming years. The growth in these regions can be attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of using natural and organic products.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market share of the Dicaprylyl Carbonate market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase at a considerable rate.

The Specialty Alumina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2023-2030. Specialty Alumina is a high-purity form of aluminum oxide used in various applications like ceramics, refractories, and abrasives. The market is driven by the demand for high-performance ceramics in various industries. Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of Specialty Alumina due to the presence of various end-user industries. Moreover, the growing demand for electronic products like smartphones, laptops, and televisions is also driving the growth of the Specialty Alumina market. The market is expected to reach a size of USD 2.90 billion by 2030.

Specialty alumina market is highly competitive due to the presence of various players globally. The market is dominated by established players, such as Almatis, Alteo, CHALCO, Jingang, Sumitomo Chemical, Hindalco, Showa Denko, Nippon Light Metal, Nalco, Nabaltec, Shandong Aopeng, Motim, Huber Corporation, ICA, and Silkem. These companies offer a wide range of high-quality specialty alumina products for various end-use industries, including ceramics, chemicals, electronics, and refractories.

As per the revenue figures, Almatis, Huber Corporation, and Showa Denko generated sales of $455 million, $3.3 billion, and $6.5 billion, respectively, in the last fiscal year. These companies are well-known for their excellent products and services, which help in the growth of the specialty alumina market.

Specialty alumina, also known as high-purity alumina, is a vital ingredient in various applications, including electronic ceramics, refractories, and abrasives. There are different types of specialty alumina available in the market, each with unique properties that make them suitable for specific applications. The most commonly used ones are Standard Calcined Alumina, Tabular Alumina, White Fused Alumina, Medium Soda Calcined Alumina, Low Soda Alumina, and Others. Standard Calcined Alumina is used in the production of refractory ceramics and abrasives, while Tabular Alumina is used in advanced ceramics and refractory materials. White Fused Alumina, on the other hand, is used as an abrasive for grinding and polishing applications.



Specialty alumina finds application in various fields such as ceramics, refractory materials, abrasives & polishing, catalyst, and others. In refractory materials, alumina is used as a raw material for producing high-temperature-resistant products such as crucibles, furnace linings, and kiln furniture. In ceramics, alumina is used as a key raw material for the production of white ware, electrical components, and advanced ceramics. In the abrasives & polishing industry, alumina is utilized as a primary abrasive in grinding, cutting, and polishing applications. In the catalyst industry, alumina works as a carrier for chemical catalysts. Additionally, in others, alumina is used as an adsorbent, filler, or coating material.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Specialty Alumina market, owing to the increasing demand for this compound in various applications such as ceramics, refractories, and metallurgy. The region is estimated to hold around 50% of the market share in the global Specialty Alumina market.

Furthermore, Europe and North America will also witness significant growth in the demand for Specialty Alumina, driven by the rising applications of this compound in the automotive industry, construction sector, and electronics industry. The market share percent valuation of Specialty Alumina in these regions is projected to be around 25% and 20%, respectively.

Additionally, the Middle East and Africa, and South America will witness moderate growth in the Specialty Alumina market share, owing to the increasing demand for Specialty Alumina in various applications, including catalyst supports, specialty glasses, and decorative ceramics. The market share percent valuation of Specialty Alumina in these regions is expected to be around 3%-4%.

The Isoparaffin Solvents market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market conditions, trends, and growth drivers. Isoparaffin Solvents are widely used in various applications, including cleaning, printing, and lubrication, among others. The report highlights the industry's latest developments, major players, and key strategies in the market. The global Isoparaffin Solvents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2030) from USD 401.40 million in 2022 to USD 510.60 illion by 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and safe solvents across the globe.

Isoparaffin solvents are extensively used in a variety of applications, including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, metalworking fluids, and industrial cleaning products. The Isoparaffin Solvents market is highly fragmented, and the key players operating in this market are ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Idemitsu, Total, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, INEOS, Braskem, Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals, and others.

ExxonMobil Chemical reported sales revenue of $223.7 billion in 2020. Shell reported sales revenue of $180 billion in 2020. Total reported sales revenue of €143.4 billion in 2020. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company reported sales revenue of $7.1 billion in Q1 2021.

Isoparaffin solvents are a type of hydrocarbon solvents that are extensively used in various industrial applications such as metal working fluids, oilfield chemicals, and personal care products. The market for isoparaffin solvents is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries. There are mainly five types of isoparaffin solvents available in the market, which are categorized based on their carbon chain length. These include C8, C12, C16, C20, and other isoparaffin solvents.

Isoparaffin solvents find application in a variety of industries such as paints and coatings, metalworking, agrochemical formulation, polymers, cleaning, personal care, and others. In paints and coatings, isoparaffin solvents are used as diluents for high-solid coatings and as solvents for low-VOC coatings. In metalworking, they are used as cutting fluids and lubricants. In agrochemical formulation, they are used as solvents and carriers for herbicides and pesticides. In polymers, they are used as solvents and processing aids. In cleaning, they are used as degreasers. In personal care, they are used as solvents for cosmetics.

The Isoparaffin Solvents market is anticipated to be dominated by North America and Europe due to the high demand for solvents in various industries such as automotive, paints & coatings, and printing inks. North America is expected to account for a significant market share percentage of around 35%, while Europe is expected to account for around 30% of the market share.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth in the Isoparaffin Solvents market owing to the rising demand from the industrial and agricultural sectors. It is estimated that the Asia Pacific will account for a market share of around 25%. The Middle East and Africa and South America are anticipated to hold a smaller share of the Isoparaffin Solvents market, with a market share of around 5% and 4% respectively.

Overall, the Isoparaffin Solvents market is expected to reach a market valuation of around USD 1.5 billion by 2027, with North America and Europe being the leading regions.



