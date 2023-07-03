Market Analysis:PhotosensitivePolyimideMarket,TertiaryDodecylMercaptanMarket,PolymerGasSeparationMembraneMarket (2030)

Market Analysis: Photosensitive Polyimide Market, Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan Market, Polymer Gas Separation MembraneMarket for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) Market is expected to grow from USD 321.80 Million in 2022 to USD 1762.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.50% during the forecast period.The photosensitive polyimide (PSPI) market has been experiencing considerable growth due to its widespread applications in various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense. PSPI is a high-performance polymer material that is primarily used as a dielectric coating in electronic circuits, especially in the production of flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs).The global PSPI market size has been increasing at a steady pace and is projected to continue its growth trajectory due to several driving factors. The growth of the FPCB market and the increasing demand for lightweight and miniaturized electronic devices are some of the significant factors propelling the PSPI market's expansion.

There are two types of PSPI -

• Positive Photosensitive Polyimide

• Negative Photosensitive Polyimide

Positive PSPI is sensitive to ultraviolet light and becomes polymerized upon exposure, while negative PSPI is sensitive to ultraviolet radiation and becomes depolymerized upon exposure.Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) has a wide range of applications in various industries such as display panel, chip packaging, and printed circuit board manufacturing. In the display panel industry, PSPI is used as a protective coating to prevent the panel from scratches, moisture, and dust. In chip packaging, PSPI acts as a protective layer for the chip by providing insulation and mechanical support. In the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry, PSPI is used as a film to create a pattern on the board surface, which is then used to etch the board's copper layer.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for photosensitive polyimide in electronic devices, growing technological advancements, and rapid industrialization. The increasing investment in the electric vehicle market and the growing demand for consumer electronics in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth in this region.The market share percent valuation of Photosensitive Polyimide (PSPI) is expected to vary in different regions. North America is expected to hold a market share of around 35%, Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 25%, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with a market share of around 40%.

The photosensitive polyimide (PSPI) market is highly competitive with numerous global players such as Toray, HD Microsystems, Kumho Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei, Eternal Materials, and Fujifilm Electronic Materials. These companies use PSPI in various applications such as flexible circuits, aerospace and defense, semiconductor packaging, and liquid crystal displays.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:

- Toray: USD 7.2 billion

- Kumho Petrochemical: USD 11.5 billion

- Fujifilm Electronic Materials: USD 3.5 billion



Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/photosensitive-polyimide-pspi-r528

The Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market is expected to grow from USD 332.20 Million in 2022 to USD 530.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.The Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market targets industries such as plastics, adhesives, lubricants, and fuel additives. TDM is used as an intermediate for the production of various chemicals, including surfactants and hydrocarbon derivates. The growth of these industries drives the revenue growth of the TDM market.The increasing demand for plastics and adhesives in the packaging, automotive, and construction sectors is a significant factor driving the TDM market's revenue growth. TDM is also used as a lubricant additive in the transportation and industrial sectors. The growth of these industries contributes to the TDM market's revenue growth.

The TDM market is divided into two types:

• TDM products based on Dodecene

• TDM products based on Propylene

The TDM products based on Dodecene are widely used in the production of polymerization initiators and lubricant additives. These products are used in the manufacturing of various plastic materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Also, it is used in lubricant additives such as petroleum oil additives, gear oil additives, and hydraulic oil additives. TDM products based on Propylene are used in the production of antioxidants, light stabilizers, and fuel additives.

Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is a widely used mercaptan compound in the production of various materials such as Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Nitrile Rubber (NBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and surfactants. In the production of SBR, TDM acts as a chain transfer agent for the polymerization process. In the production of NBR, TDM is used as a co-agent to improve the cross-linking process for better mechanical properties. In ABS production, TDM is used as a viscosity-reducing agent for better processing. TDM is also used in surfactants to improve emulsion stability. The fastest growing application segment in terms of revenue is the use of TDM in the production of NBR.

In terms of market share percent valuation, the report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will contribute the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. Within the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to be the largest market due to its rapidly growing chemical sector and increasing demand for TDM.The expected market share of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market in different regions varies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 45%, followed by North America with a share of around 30% and Europe with approximately 20%. The rest of the world is expected to hold a combined market share of around 5%.

The tertiary dodecyl mercaptan (TDM) market is consolidated, with a few major players dominating the market. The market is primarily driven by the booming demand for TDM in the production of methionine and butadiene. The major players in the market include Chevronphillips, Arkema, ISU, and Sanshin Chemical.

In terms of sales revenue, Chevronphillips reported revenue of $13.4 billion in 2020, while Arkema reported revenue of $8.6 billion. ISU reported revenue of KRW 2.3 billion in 2019, and Sanshin Chemical reported revenue of JPY 70.8 billion in 2020.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/tertiary-dodecyl-mercaptan-tdm-r529

The Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market is expected to grow from USD 585.00 Million in 2022 to USD 695.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period.The Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to its increasing applications in various end-use industries such as energy, oil and gas, healthcare, food and beverage, and water treatment. The primary function of the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane is to separate gas mixtures into their individual components based on their molecular weight or solubility. This technology has several advantages over traditional separation techniques, including increased efficiency, lower cost, and a smaller environmental footprint.

There are mainly three types of polymer gas separation membranes -

• Hollow Fiber

• Spiral Wound

• Others

Hollow fiber membranes are characterized by the presence of thousands of small hollow fibers with highly selective polymer coatings. They come in differing diameters and lengths, and are relatively easy to use and maintain. Spiral wound membranes, on the other hand, use a unique crossflow design that forces the feed stream through the membrane element, resulting in greater throughput while maintaining high separation efficiency. The third type, "Others," encompasses various polymer membranes that do not fall under the hollow fiber or spiral wound categories.

Polymer gas separation membrane is used in various applications such as the isolation of inert N2 from air, H2 recovery, CO2 removal from natural gas, vapor or nitrogen separation, and other applications. In the isolation of N2 from air, the membrane selectively separates nitrogen from the air, making it useful in industrial applications. In H2 recovery, the membrane separates hydrogen and other non-permeable gases from the process gas stream. In CO2 removal, the membrane separates CO2 from natural gas, making it useful in gas processing plants. It is also used in vapor or nitrogen separation, where the membrane separates nitrogen or vapor from a mixture.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market in the coming years. The growth in this region can be attributed to increased demand for efficient gas separation technology, rising industrialization, and increasing investments in oil & gas and chemical industries. The market share of the Asia-Pacific region in the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market is expected to be around 45-50%.North America is expected to hold a market share of around 25-30%, while Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 20-25%.Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness moderate growth in the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market over the forecast period. The market share of these regions is expected to be between 5-10%.

The polymer gas separation membrane market is a highly competitive space with several players dominating the market. The key players operating in the polymer gas separation membrane market include Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Fujifilm, Generon IGS, Honeywell, MTR, Borsig, Parker Hannifin, Tianbang, and SSS.

Based on revenue figures, Air Products generated sales revenue of USD 8.9 billion in 2020, while Honeywell generated sales revenue of USD 32.6 billion in the same year. Similarly, Evonik generated sales revenue of USD 12.5 billion, and Parker Hannifin generated sales revenue of USD 14.3 billion in 2020.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/polymer-gas-separation-membrane-r530