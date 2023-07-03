Market Analysis on PVC Roofing market, Oleanolic Acid market and Acetylene Black market forecasted till 2030
Market Analysis on PVC Roofing market, Oleanolic Acid market and Acetylene Black market forecasted till 2030SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary
The global PVC roofing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% over the forecast period from 2023-2030, reaching a market size of $2.00 billion by 2030. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for durable and cost-effective roofing materials in the construction industry. Additionally, the rising popularity of PVC roofing due to its superior benefits such as high reflectivity, resistance to weathering, and easy installation is attracting the attention of key players in the market. North America and Europe dominate the market due to the high demand for PVC roofing in the residential sector.
The PVC Roofing Market is highly competitive with several players operating in the market including Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, IB Roof Systems, Custom Seal Roofing, Joaboa Technology, and Polyglass. These companies are constantly innovating and offering new products to gain a competitive edge.
These companies help to grow the PVC Roofing Market by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of the construction industry. They also help to increase awareness of the benefits of PVC roofing and promote it as a sustainable and energy-efficient solution. Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:
- Soprema Group: $3.43 billion (2018)
- GAF: $1.96 billion (2018)
- Sika: $8.54 billion (2019)
- Duro-Last: $100 million (2018)
- Johns Manville: $3.1 billion (2018)
PVC roofing is a popular roofing material that has been in use for many years due to its durability, low-maintenance, and long-lasting properties. There are various types of PVC roofing available in the market, including 1.2 mm, 1.5 mm, 2.0 mm, and others. The thickness of the PVC roofing determines its strength and durability. The 1.2 mm PVC roofing is the thinnest roofing available and is suitable for low-slope roofs. The 1.5 mm PVC roofing is thicker and more durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions and UV rays. The 2.0 mm PVC roofing is the thickest and most durable type, suitable for industrial and commercial buildings.
PVC roofing has many applications in non-residential and residential buildings. In non-residential buildings, PVC roofing is commonly used for industrial and commercial properties such as warehouses, factories, and shopping centers. PVC roofing is preferred because of its durability, resistance to chemicals, and weathering. On the other hand, in residential buildings, PVC roofing is ideal for flat and low-sloped roofs, patios, and balconies. PVC roofing is becoming popular in residential buildings because of its energy efficiency, ability to withstand harsh weather conditions, and cost-effectiveness when compared to other roofing materials.
The North American region is expected to dominate the PVC roofing market due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing materials and the rising demand for flat or low-slope roofing systems. The report suggests that the North American market is expected to hold a market share of around 35% by 2025.
Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is also predicted to exhibit significant growth in the PVC roofing market due to the increasing construction activities and the growing adoption of green buildings. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 30% by 2025.
The European and South American regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the PVC roofing market due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly roofing solutions and the rising need for durable and low-maintenance roofing materials. The European and South American regions are expected to hold market shares of around 20% and 10% respectively by 2025.
Executive Summary
The global chlorogenic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of chlorogenic acid, which is found abundantly in coffee beans and other natural sources. Furthermore, the demand for chlorogenic acid as a key ingredient in dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive market growth. The chlorogenic acid market size was valued at USD 143.30 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 177.50 million by 2030. The market is dominated by key players such as Naturex, Euromed S.A., Applied Food Sciences, and others.
The global chlorogenic acid market is highly competitive, with a large number of companies operating in this market. Some of the key players in the chlorogenic acid market include Naturex, EUROMED SA, Applied Food Sciences, Sabinsa Corporation, Nanjing Zelang, Zhejiang Skyherb, Indfrag, Cymbio Pharma, Changsha E.K HERB, Nutragreen Biotechnology, Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd, Changsha staherb natural ingredients, Xi'an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd, and FLAVOUR TROVE.
These companies use chlorogenic acid for various applications such as dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food and beverages. They also help to grow the chlorogenic acid market by developing new products, expanding their distribution channels, and investing in research and development.
Naturex is a major player in the chlorogenic acid market, with a wide range of products for various applications including food, supplements, and cosmetics. The company reported annual sales revenue of $425 million in 2019.
EUROMED SA offers a range of natural extracts, including chlorogenic acid, for the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The company's annual sales revenue was estimated at $75 million in 2019.
Chlorogenic acid is a natural compound found in many plants, including honeysuckle, eucommia, and green coffee beans. There are several types of chlorogenic acid, including Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%), Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%), Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%), and others. The different types of chlorogenic acid vary in their concentration and purity, and are used in a variety of products, including supplements, cosmetics, and food and beverage products.
Chlorogenic acid is a natural compound found in various plants including coffee beans and has various health benefits. It is used in supplements to help with weight loss, improve metabolism, and reduce blood pressure. In pharmaceuticals, it has been studied for its potential to treat diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, chlorogenic acid is used in cosmetics for its antioxidant properties and in food and beverage industries as a natural preservative and flavor enhancer. Its anti-inflammatory properties also make it useful in agriculture as a natural pesticide.
The chlorogenic acid market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. North America is expected to lead the market due to the increasing demand for plant-based products and the growing awareness of health benefits. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing use of chlorogenic acid in food and beverage products and the presence of key players are expected to boost market growth. In Europe, factors such as the growing preference for natural and organic products and the increasing use of chlorogenic acid in cosmetics and personal care products are expected to contribute to market growth. In the USA, the demand for weight loss supplements and nutraceuticals containing chlorogenic acid is expected to boost market growth. China is expected to emerge as a substantial market due to the country's increasing demand for functional food and beverages.
Executive Summary
The global acetylene black market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The major drivers of this growth are increasing demand from the tire manufacturing industry and expansion of the automotive industry. Acetylene black is a black powder that is used as a reinforcing agent in tire manufacturing and is also used in the production of batteries and coatings. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in terms of both demand and production. The market size for acetylene black is estimated to be USD 273.13 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 334.81 million by 2030.
The global acetylene black market is highly competitive, with the presence of several players. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Soltex, Denka, Sun Petrochemicals, Hexing Chemical Industry, Xuguang Chemical Co., and Phillips Carbon Black Limited. These companies use acetylene black as a key material in the production of conductive rubber, plastic, and other products.
These companies are helping to grow the acetylene black market by offering high-quality products, expanding their product portfolio, and entering into strategic partnerships to cater to the growing demand for acetylene black products in various industries.
Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:
- Phillips Carbon Black Limited: USD 1,650 million in 2020
- Denka: USD 1,800 million in 2020
- Hexing Chemical Industry: USD 500 million in 2020
Acetylene Black is a form of carbon black that is derived from the thermal decomposition of acetylene gas, also known as calcium acetylide. This material has a high surface area, high electrical conductivity, and is widely used in a variety of industrial applications, including rubber and plastic manufacturing, battery electrodes, and conductive coatings. Acetylene Black comes in two distinct types: Acetylene Black Powder and Acetylene Black Granular. The Powder form is known for its high purity, small particle size, and easy dispersibility, while the Granular form has a larger particle size and is often used in applications that require improved flow properties.
Acetylene Black is used in various applications such as adhesives and sealants, batteries, cosmetics and personal care, rubber, greases, coatings, and others. In the adhesives and sealants industry, it is used as a conductive filler to enhance the electrical properties of the product. In the batteries industry, it is used as a conductive additive and as a cathode material in lithium-ion batteries. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, it is used as a coloring agent and as a stabilizer. In the rubber industry, it is used as a reinforcing filler, improving the strength and durability of rubber products. In the coatings industry, it is used as a conductive filler to improve anti-static properties.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Acetylene Black market in terms of both volume and value. The region is projected to hold more than 50% of the total market share for Acetylene Black by 2029. China is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the Acetylene Black market in the Asia Pacific region due to its large number of tire manufacturing industries.
North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share for Acetylene Black due to the presence of a large number of automotive and tire manufacturing industries in these regions. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are also expected to show moderate growth in the Acetylene Black market in the coming years.
Overall, the Acetylene Black market is expected to witness a steady growth rate globally, with a projected market share of around 6-7% in each region by 2029.
