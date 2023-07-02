PHILIPPINES, July 2 - Press Release

July 2, 2023 Making public health services more accessible in the grassroots, Bong Go joins groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Lala, Lanao del Norte On Wednesday, June 28, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the groundbreaking of yet another Super Health Center, this time in Lala, Lanao del Norte. Recognizing the urgent need to address the basic health service requirements of Filipinos, particularly those residing in underserved areas, Go cited in his speech that he remains committed to promoting initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, such as the establishment of more Super Health Centers in the country. The senator emphasized that the idea of Super Health Centers stems from the need to bridge the healthcare gap that exists between urban and rural regions. Underserved areas often lack proper healthcare infrastructure, resulting in limited access to essential services such as diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, Go cited when he pushed for the initiative in 2021. To address these challenges, Senator Go envisions Super Health Centers as healthcare hubs that offer a wide range of services, including database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other services available include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. "Ngayon nandito kami sa Lala (dahil) mayroon groundbreaking para sa Super Health Center. Ano ba itong Super Health Center? Naisip (namin) ito noong 2021. Sa kakaikot ko sa buong Pilipinas, nakita ko kulang talaga ang pasilidad pangkalusugan. Maraming munisipyo na walang Super Health Center. Kaya ang ibang buntis nanganganak na lang sa tricycle at jeep dahil sa layo ng ospital," shared Go. "Ngayon tatayuan na kayo ng inyong Super Health Center. Pwede diyan ang dental, laboratory, x-ray, at birthing, panganganak... Mayroong walo na itatayong Super Health Center dito sa probinsya ng Lanao del Norte at (mahigit) 600 sa buong Pilipinas na napondohan sa year 2022 at sa year 2023. Iyan ang pamamaraan na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Iyan ang Super Health Center," he highlighted. Meanwhile, Go acknowledged the commitment of all local officials, including Gov. Imelda Dimaporo, Congresswoman Sittie Aminah Quibranza Dimaporo, Lala Mayor Angel Yap, and Vice Mayor Cesar Yap Jr., among others, for ensuring that those in grassroots communities get access to government health services. "Ngayon, (tapos na ang termino) ng ating mahal na presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte pero nandito pa si Senador Bong Go nagtatrabaho sya para sa lalawigan ng Lanao del Norte at sa buong Pilipinas, making Mindanaoans proud," Congressman Dimaporo expressed in his short speech. "Yan ang importante sa amin before na panahon ni presidente Duterte, wala kaming boses sa Senado (pero) ngayon nandyan si Senador Bato at Senador Bong Go, sila ang magtatrabaho sa Senado kapag may problema kami," he continued. In commemoration of Eid al-Adha, Go also led a relief operation for indigents at the municipal evacuation center and provided relief items, such as grocery packs, masks, vitamins, and snacks to 1,000 struggling residents. The senator also gave away cellular phones, bicycles, shoes, shirts, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. In addition, a team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development extended financial assistance. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported several initiatives in the town, such as the construction of flood control and drainage structures and farm-to-market roads. He also helped in the completion of solar-powered street lights in some barangays. "Alam n'yo kapag pumupunta po ako sa mga lugar, gusto ko may dala pong tulong sa mga kababayan natin. Importante po ngayon 'yung laman po ng tiyan ng ating mga kababayan. Makatulong man lang sa mga mahihirap, makatulong sa mga pasyente, makatulong sa mga proyekto na makakapagpaunlad ng bayan, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng kanilang pagdadalamhati. Kapag nakikita ko kayo na tumatawa, nawawala po ang aking pagod," remarked Go in an ambush interview after his visit to Nunungan earlier that day. On the same day, Go visited Tubod and inspected the construction of a new legislative building, another infrastructure project he supported, and led a relief effort for 1,000 disadvantaged individuals. He was also in Nunungan where he joined the 64th Araw ng Lanao del Norte celebration and assisted more indigents. Go also joined the launch of the Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park as an ASEAN Heritage Park.