Market Analysis: Manganese VinylAcetate-Ethylene Emulsions Market, Olefin Block Copolymer Market, Polyimide (PI) Market

Market Analysis: Manganese Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions Market, Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market and Polyimide (PI) Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for green construction and the expanding consumption in the architectural and construction industries. These emulsions have a high demand due to their superior properties, such as water resistance, adhesion, and high flexibility.One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the VAE Emulsion market is the growing focus on energy-efficient and eco-friendly materials, which has led to increased demand for low-VOC adhesives and sealants. Additionally, the increasing demand for VAE emulsion in the construction industry is due to its applications in bonding and sealing in tiles, plasters, asphalt, and paint.

There are two types of VAE Emulsions:

• Waterproof VAE Emulsions

• Ordinary VAE Emulsions

Waterproof VAE Emulsions contain additional emulsifiers and polymers that make them more resistant to water and other liquids. These types of emulsions are commonly used in the production of coatings and adhesives for outdoor and marine applications. On the other hand, Ordinary VAE Emulsions are used in a wide range of applications, such as inks, paints, and adhesives for indoor purposes.

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsions) have various applications in different industries such as adhesives, re-dispersible powder, paints and coatings, textile chemicals, and others. In adhesives, VAE Emulsions are used as a binder to ensure strong bonding. In re-dispersible powder, VAE Emulsions act as a polymer that adheres to the surface for better bonding. In paints and coatings, VAE Emulsions provide excellent film formation and water resistance properties. In textile chemicals, VAE Emulsions are used for finishing applications to provide softness, durability, and water repellency. In other applications, VAE Emulsions are primarily used for paper coating and as a binder for non-woven fabrics.

The Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market has been growing steadily in all major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, USA, and China. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for adhesives and coatings in the construction and automotive sector. Additionally, the USA and Europe are also contributing to the growth of the market due to the high consumption of VAE emulsions in the production of paper, textiles, and non-woven materials.

The global vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsions (VAE emulsion) market is highly competitive, with key players such as Wacker, Celanese, DCC, Sinopec, Vinavil, Wanwei, Dow, Sumika Chemtex, and Shaanxi Xutai operating in the market. These companies use VAE emulsion as a key ingredient in various applications such as building and construction, automotive, textiles, paper, and packaging.

In terms of sales revenue, Wacker reported revenue of €4.93 billion in 2020, Celanese reported revenue of $5.7 billion in 2020, and Dow reported revenue of $46.6 billion in 2020.

The Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market is expected to grow from USD 103.40 Million in 2022 to USD 147.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.The Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market is a growing industry that is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025. OBC is a thermoplastic elastomer that has physical and chemical properties similar to rubber but can be processed like plastic. The target market for OBC includes automotive, packaging, appliances, consumer goods, and construction.

The major factors driving revenue growth of the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market are the increasing demand for lightweight materials and the excellent properties of OBC such as elasticity, flexibility, and high-temperature resistance

There are three main types of OBC:

• Homogenous

• Random

• Heterogenous

Homogenous OBC contains blocks of ethylene and propylene in a uniform sequence. Random OBC contains blocks of ethylene and propylene in a random sequence. Heterogenous OBC contains blocks of ethylene and propylene that are not uniform in size and shape.

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) is a thermoplastic elastomer with exceptional properties like outstanding flexibility, chemical, and moisture resistance and high durability. It has different applications in various industries, including footwear, adhesives, housewares, infrastructure, and others. In the footwear industry, it is used as an alternative to traditional rubber due to its excellent rebound properties and lighter weight. In adhesives, it is used as a hot-melt adhesive due to its adhesive properties and consistency. In housewares, it is used to produce containers, particularly those that need to stay lightweight and durable

The market share of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) is expected to be highest in the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. The market share of Asia Pacific is expected to be around 40% in 2021, which is the highest among all regions. North America and Europe are expected to hold a market share of around 25% and 23% respectively. Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

The Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of several players, each with their own specialties and expertise. The key companies operating in this market include Dow Chemical and Polyone (GLS Corp).

In terms of sales revenue, Dow Chemical reported revenues of USD 35.6 billion in 2020, while Polyone (GLS Corp) reported revenues of USD 3 billion in the same year. These figures reflect the significant market presence and growth potential of these companies in the OBC market.

The Polyimide (PI) Market is expected to grow from USD 717.70 Million in 2022 to USD 983.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.The polyimide (PI) market is expected to experience significant growth due to its increasing usage in various applications such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Polyimide film is extensively used in electronics as an insulating material and in the aerospace industry for its excellent thermal stability and high strength-to-weight ratio. Additionally, the growing demand for lightweight automotive components is driving the demand for polyimide-based composites. In the healthcare industry, polyimide coatings and films are used in medical instruments and implants due to their biocompatibility and resistance to chemicals.

There are several types of polyimide available in the market such as:

• Plastic

• Film

• Resin

• Coating

Polyimide plastic is used in manufacturing electronic components such as circuit boards and wire coating. Polyimide film is used in aerospace industry to construct various components such as insulation wraps, fuel tanks and flexible printed circuits. Polyimide resin is used in manufacturing composites for different applications such as aerospace and automotive industries. Polyimide coating is used in manufacturing various parts of solar panels. Other types of polyimide include adhesives, fibers and foams.

Polyimide (PI) is a versatile material with a wide range of applications in various industries, including the electrical, aerospace, automotive, and medical industries. In the electrical industry, PI is used in insulators, transformers, wires, and cables, due to its high dielectric strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. In the aerospace industry, PI is used in insulation, high-temperature seals, and structural composites, due to its lightweight, high thermal stability, and resistance to radiation. In the automotive industry, PI is used in gaskets, under-the-hood components, and cable insulation due to its thermal, chemical, and mechanical stability.

The North American and European regions are also expected to hold a significant share of the Polyimide (PI) market due to the increasing application of the material in various industries such as aerospace, medical, and electronics. The market share percentage valuation of Polyimide (PI) is expected to be around 40% in the Asia-Pacific region, while North America and Europe are expected to hold a combined share of approximately 35%.

Some of the key players in the market include DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Evonik, HiPolyking, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao, and Shanghai Qianfeng.

DuPont's sales revenue in 2020 was $21.5 billion, while SABIC's sales revenue was $29.5 billion. Ube Industries had sales revenue of $6.7 billion in the same year, while Kaneka Corporation had sales revenue of $3.1 billion. Mitsui Chemicals had sales revenue of $18.9 billion in 2020, while Evonik had sales revenue of $9.5 billion.

