Market Analysis: ManganeseLithiumBatteryAluminumPlasticFilm Market, GlycyrrhetinicAcid Market,Alphamethylstyrene Market

Market Analysis: Manganese Lithium Battery Aluminum Plastic Film Market, Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market, Alpha-methylstyrene(AMS) Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithium Battery Aluminum Plastic Film Market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.60% during the forecast period.The lithium battery aluminum plastic film target market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS) across the globe. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, which is a key component of EVs and ESS, has been the major factor driving the revenue growth of the lithium battery aluminum plastic film market. The aluminum-based material is preferred for producing the film as it is lightweight and has good electrical conductivity.

The most common types of Lithium Battery Aluminum Plastic Film are:

• 88μm

• 113μm

• 152μm

The 88μm film is mainly used in small-sized batteries such as those found in digital cameras and laptops, while the 113μm and 152μm are used in larger batteries such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Apart from these, there are also other thicknesses available in the market, depending on the specific requirements of the battery.

The lithium battery aluminum plastic film finds its application in various sectors such as 3C digital battery, automotive battery, and others. In the case of 3C digital batteries, this film helps to prevent oxidation and corrosion, providing the battery cell with excellent mechanical strength, and resisting tearing and puncture. This film is also used in automotive batteries to provide efficient performance, better quality, and safety. Furthermore, the lithium battery aluminum plastic film is used in other sectors like energy storage systems, power banks, and smart wearable devices to provide long-term performance and reliability.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lithium battery aluminium plastic film market during the projected period, with a substantial market share percentage estimated at between 50% and 60%. The main drivers of market expansion in this region are the expanding adoption of electric vehicles and the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.Due to the rising demand for electric vehicles and the presence of top battery producers in these countries, North America and Europe are also anticipated to have considerable growth in the lithium battery aluminium plastic film market. In these regions, the market share percentage valuation is anticipated to range between 20% and 30%.

The global market for lithium battery aluminum plastic film is highly competitive, with a large number of vendors operating in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Dai Nippon Printing, Showa Denko, Youlchon Chemical, SELEN Science & Technology, Zijiang New Material, Daoming Optics, Crown Material, Suda Huicheng, FSPG Hi-tech, Guangdong andelie new material, PUTAILAI.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Youlchon Chemical Co. Ltd., and FSPG Hi-Tech Co. Ltd. were amongst the major players, contributing more than 40% share of global lithium battery aluminum plastic film market revenue in 2016.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/lithium-battery-aluminum-plastic-film-r492

The Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market is expected to grow from USD 23.00 Million in 2022 to USD 31.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) is an anti-inflammatory and anti-viral drug used extensively in the pharmaceuticals industry. The Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is primarily driven by the growing demand for skin care products, as glycyrrhetinic acid is a potent ingredient in skin whitening and anti-aging products. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of liver disease, asthma, and inflammation. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of natural and organic products has led to a rise in demand for glycyrrhetinic acid in the food and beverage industry.

There are three types of glycyrrhetinic acid available in the market:

• HPLC < 95%,

• HPLC 95%-98%

• HPLC > 98%.

HPLC < 95% refers to impure glycyrrhetinic acid, which contains less than 95% of the active compound. HPLC 95%-98% refers to relatively pure glycyrrhetinic acid, which contains between 95% to 98% of the active compound. HPLC > 98% is the purest form of glycyrrhetinic acid, which contains more than 98% of the active compound.

Glycyrrhetinic acid (CAS 471-53-4) is a naturally occurring triterpene that is extracted from the roots of licorice plants. It has a range of applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In the pharmaceutical industry, glycyrrhetinic acid is used in the treatment of a range of conditions including liver disease, viral infections, and skin disorders. Meanwhile, in the cosmetic industry, it is used in the production of skincare and haircare products as it helps to reduce inflammation, redness, and pigmentation.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, the report estimates that Asia Pacific will hold approximately 45% of the global market share for Glycyrrhetinic Acid. North America and Europe are predicted to hold around 30% and 20% market share respectively. Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to hold smaller market shares but have potential for growth due to the increasing demand for natural ingredients in various industries.

The Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is highly competitive, dominated by several players like Fujie Pharmaceutical, QHL Pharma, Select Botanical, Indena, Alchem International, TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals, Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH, and Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical.

Sales revenue figures for some of the companies operating in the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market are as follows:

- Fujie Pharmaceutical - USD 46.6 million (2019)

- Alchem International - USD 100 million (2018)

- Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical - CNY 652.5 million (2019)

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/glycyrrhetinic-acid-cas-471-53-4-r493

The Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market is expected to grow from USD 378.50 Million in 2022 to USD 488.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is a niche market that primarily serves the polymer industry. AMS is used as a co-monomer in the production of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN), and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR).The major factors driving revenue growth of the AMS market are the increasing demand for high-performance plastics, growing construction and automotive industries, and increasing disposable income of consumers. High-performance plastics such as ABS and SAN are widely used in the automotive industry for the production of lightweight and durable parts. AMS is a critical co-monomer in the production of these plastics, which is expected to drive the growth of the AMS market.

AMS is available in two types:

• Assay Above 99.5%

• Other

The AMS with assay above 99.5% is the highest-purity form, which is widely used in the pharmaceutical and electronic industries. The high purity AMS is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of semiconductors and as a reactant in the synthesis of high-performance polymers. The other type of AMS is the lower-purity form that is generally used as a feedstock to produce ABS resins, unsaturated polyester resins, and specialty elastomers.

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is widely used in different applications due to its unique properties such as excellent solvency, low volatility, and chemical resistance. It is used as a plasticizer in different polymer resins such as ABS, Polyester, and Alkyd. AMS helps to improve the toughness, impact resistance, and heat resistance of these resins. In the polymerization production, AMS is used as a monomer stabilizer and also as a comonomer in the production of different copolymers. AMS is also used in the production of adhesives, coatings, and rubber chemicals

North America and Europe are expected to collectively account for around 40% of the global market share by the end of 2029. The demand for Alpha-methylstyrene in these regions is primarily driven by the construction industry and the growing use of plastic-based materials.Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market, with a projected market share of more than 50% by 2029, followed by North America and Europe, which are expected to collectively account for around 40% of the market share.

The major players in the market include Ineos Phenol GmbH, AdvanSix, Altivia, Cepsa Chemicals, DOMO Chemicals, Versalis (Eni), Rosneft (SANORS), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kumho P&B Chemicals, SI Group, Prasol Chemicals, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, and LG Chem.

In terms of revenue, Ineos Phenol GmbH reported revenue of 3.3 billion euros in 2019, while Solvay reported revenue of 10.2 billion euros in the same year. Altivia and AdvanSix reported revenues of $550 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, in 2019.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/alpha-methylstyrene-ams-r494