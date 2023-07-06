New Propulsion System Targets a Fresh Start for Humanity via Advanced Space Exploration

Depicting the Electroplasma Drive for potential Interstellar space exploration.

Scientific Researcher Develops System to Harness Energy from the Richest Energy Region in Near-Earth Space for Advanced Propulsion.

If we are serious about exploring exoplanets, we must exploit the most energy-rich regions in near-Earth space” — Geo Douglas

BERNARDSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a common belief that contact with extraterrestrial beings would unite us and encourage significant change here on Earth. However, scientific researcher Geo Douglas articulates that we shouldn't wait for such an improbable scenario. He believes we should take the initiative and aim to reach a new planet, learning from our past mistakes to embrace a fresh start defined by peace, unity, individual freedom, and an increased awareness and reverence for our surroundings and the new environment.

Published in a peer-reviewed journal in 2020, Douglas revealed a striking pattern of nature between supermassive black holes and their surrounding accretion disks, demonstrating a consistent ratio with less than a one percent margin of error. However, inspired by his passion and considering the state of the post-Covid-19 world, Douglas transitioned from cosmology to space exploration. Unlike his 2020 paper that expanded scientific knowledge, his current goal is to make a meaningful difference that could potentially change the course of mankind by exploring the infinite opportunities throughout the cosmos.

"In a time when we are faced with wars, environmental issues, and numerous crises, setting our sights on neighboring solar systems could provide humanity with a fresh start," Douglas states. "However, If we are serious about exploring exoplanets, we must exploit the most energy-rich regions in near-Earth space," he asserted.

In his new groundbreaking paper, Douglas identifies a precise near-Earth region where more energy can be harvested than from being in close proximity to the Sun. Despite higher density, the solar wind close to the Sun is not magnetized. However, once the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it transforms into magnetospheric plasma flow. This plasma wraps around our planet’s magnetic field and funnels into a tube-shaped event known as magnetic reconnection, which releases an immense amount of kinetic and thermal energy in both earthward and tailward directions. The earthward flow initiates the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights and Southern Lights). The tailward flow, however, is what Douglas is most intrigued by for space propulsion.

Geo Douglas, a Fishing Hall of Fame inductee, not only relied on currents and patterns of nature to guide his fly fishing clients to success, but also inspired his scientific studies to focus on currents and patterns of nature throughout the cosmos.

In this latest paper, Douglas highlights his discovery of a very intriguing celestial alignment that occurs every spring equinox, the next being March 19th 2024. Douglas explains that during the equinoxes, Earth's magnetic field reaches a state of equilibrium, therefore inducing the year's most energetic currents of plasma, which exceed well over two million miles per hour. These accelerated currents also amplify the total energy released from the magnetic reconnection event on this particular day.

The spring equinox is significant due to a remarkable celestial event. At the exact moment of the year's most heightened energetic reconnection event, the strongest tailward plasma burst forms a perfect straight line leading directly to the top contending exoplanet, Ross 128b. Although this exoplanet may be tidal locked (one side receives light), it’s close to the size and temperature of Earth, with a good possibility of an atmosphere and liquid water. At 11 light years away, relatively close, yet so far away, we must seek viable propulsion alternatives.

To harness this natural energy, Douglas introduces the Electroplasma Drive System. While his energy-harvesting technique may seem subtle by accumulating energy over a period of months, it holds the potential to propel spacecraft to unprecedented speeds..

For more information, please refer to the full paper, "Advanced Space Propulsion: Harnessing Magnetic Reconnection Energy," by Geo Douglas, published on June 28, 2023. The paper is available on ResearchGate, a respected platform for peer-reviewed scientists and researchers.

PDF downloads are also available on academia.edu.

For a brief overview of the paper, please see this gamma deck.