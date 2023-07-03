Modern Day Peace Pilgrim Launches the Groundbreaking Ten Million For World Peace Movement

Teri at peace pole installation in Montauk, New York Teri at Sacramento California land and water blessing Teri Angel, Peace Advocate

A movement whose time has come as we work together to build a sustainable world that works for all

Change cannot come about by someone waving a magic wand. It has to start inside. It takes all of us working together to create peace on earth.” — Teri Angel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Teri Angel, a trailblazing peace advocate and creator of The Peace On Earth Tour, has co-founded Ten Million For World Peace, and proudly announces the launch of this innovative global endeavor Teri has been on a mission of peace for the last three years with The Peace On Earth Tour, traveling throughout the USA to foster and promote unity and peace around the world, connecting communities, bringing people together, and promoting understanding and mutual respect across diverse cultures and societies. Teri’s faithful followers on the Tour are known as the Peas For Peace and help support the mission. In speaking to people about peace, Teri offers land peace blessings, a ritual to set the intention of peace over all nations.In collaboration with other peace organizations, Teri offers the planting of “peace poles” with messages of peace. One pole was purchased by the Peas For Peace and placed at Montauk Public School in December 2021 with over 300 school children, teachers and administrators attending the ceremony led by Teri Angel. This can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/8EOshMYbFWs Teri Angel has been a peace ambassador for many years and participated in November 2016 at the 2nd World Parliament On Spirituality in Salt Lake City, Utah. She became the Florida Peace Ambassador with the Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative.Teri's lifelong commitment to the promotion of peace led to the creation of Ten Million For World Peace with her partner and co-director, MarBeth Dunn, who has a track record for conducting peace experiments. In 2018, MarBeth created the World Miracle Peace Experiment, a daily 7-minute web based meditation that united individuals in a Unified Field of Consciousness, promoting peace and love worldwide, with a special focus on the Middle East.Teri was also a part of this project and led meditations during the experiment. Independent statistics from the ACLED, showed that during the 6 months of this experiment (May 1, 2018 to October 13, 2018), the level of violence in the Middle East dropped a significant 20%.(source: https://acleddata.com/dashboard/#/dashboard/DEDE2300340094715F111B07EB1E610D "Ten Million For World Peace is a dream come true for me," said Teri (also known as Mama Peace). "It is an opportunity to further engage with communities around the world, spreading the universal language of peace and understanding. I believe that through unity, respect, and compassion, we can create a world that works for all of us, a world where peace is not just a dream but a reality."Beginning daily at 1:11 pm ET on September 1st, over a 21-day period culminating on World Peace Day, September 21, 2023, Teri and MarBeth will meet daily via Facebook and YouTube to conduct 7-minute guided meditations. The experiment has been created to encourage world leaders to guide our planet into peace and harmony through greater awareness and integrity. Leading up to this remarkable event, the organization is conducting weekly meditations in their Facebook Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/tenmillionforworldpeace live every Sunday at 1:11 PM ET. Holding the intention, feeling, and vision of peace enhances the level of harmonious energy around the world, helping people get started to manifest more peaceful resolutions world-wide.Teri hopes to demonstrate that despite our differences, we share common aspirations for peace, dignity, and a better future for our children.Ten Million for World Peace, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Our Tax ID number is 92-3372354Press Contact:Teri Angel(415) 684-TMWP (8697)teri@angelspeakers.com

