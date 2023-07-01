Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:39 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, 19-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###