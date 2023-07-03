Malice: Nu Gui, now streaming on Tubi

Malice: Nu Gui - Film Poster The curse of Malice is upon us Beware the Red Darkness of Mya Lazorka

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Australian horror film, 'Malice: Nu Gui', is now streaming on the Tubi as of June 11, 2023.

Written and produced by the Chaz Fenwick under the banner of Chazfen Studio, this independent horror film showcases a fusion of modern Australian storytelling with ancient Chinese folklore. A psychological story about a young woman, Keo Sinn, who becomes entangled in the curse of a malevolent Chinese Nu Gui spirit. Will Keo succumb to the demonic possession of Malice to confront her haunting past?

The film stars Martina Chen as Malice, Mya Lazorka (Keo), Kent Lee (Zheng Wei) and Yumi Kohama (Sakura). Malice is available to stream on Tubi.

Shot on the Gold Coast, Australia. Directed by the trio of Chaz Fenwick, Gustavo Diaz, and Joshua Evans, 'Malice: Nu Gui' delves deep into the realms of obsession, revenge, and the blurred boundaries between the real and the paranormal. Secrets will be unearthed, and the consequences of the ancient curse will grip the characters until the final haunting frame.

'Malice:女鬼' is free and streaming on Tubi

For more in-depth information about the film please visit our IMDB page.

Malice: Nu Gui | Official Film Trailer