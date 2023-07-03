Submit Release
News Search

There were 158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,594 in the last 365 days.

Malice: Nu Gui, now streaming on Tubi

Martina Chen is Malice

Malice: Nu Gui - Film Poster

The curse of Malice is upon us

Beware the Red Darkness of Mya Lazorka

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Australian horror film, 'Malice: Nu Gui', is now streaming on the Tubi as of June 11, 2023.

Written and produced by the Chaz Fenwick under the banner of Chazfen Studio, this independent horror film showcases a fusion of modern Australian storytelling with ancient Chinese folklore. A psychological story about a young woman, Keo Sinn, who becomes entangled in the curse of a malevolent Chinese Nu Gui spirit. Will Keo succumb to the demonic possession of Malice to confront her haunting past?

The film stars Martina Chen as Malice, Mya Lazorka (Keo), Kent Lee (Zheng Wei) and Yumi Kohama (Sakura). Malice is available to stream on Tubi.

Shot on the Gold Coast, Australia. Directed by the trio of Chaz Fenwick, Gustavo Diaz, and Joshua Evans, 'Malice: Nu Gui' delves deep into the realms of obsession, revenge, and the blurred boundaries between the real and the paranormal. Secrets will be unearthed, and the consequences of the ancient curse will grip the characters until the final haunting frame.

'Malice:女鬼' is free and streaming on Tubi

For more in-depth information about the film please visit our IMDB page.

Chaz Fenwick
Chazfen Studio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Malice: Nu Gui | Official Film Trailer

You just read:

Malice: Nu Gui, now streaming on Tubi

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more