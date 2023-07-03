Judgment Vacated For Real Estate Businessman Mike Kobeissi

The parties have reached a resolution of all legal matters between them resulting in the court vacating judgment and dismissals of all cases pending

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Success presents many challenges. However, nothing can take away what was achieved with hard work and talent. Through the strength of true family and friends, Mike and Sandy Kobeissi have endured hardships and loss while engaged in legal disputes.

Thanks to each other's perseverance and unwavering support, the court battles have ceased as the parties have reached a resolution of all legal matters between them, resulting in the court vacating judgment and dismissals of all cases pending. The lead case number is 18STCV03139, in the Superior Court of California’s Los Angeles County North Central District.

Mike Kobeissi has been a trusted real estate advisor to many homeowners in La Canada Flintridge, and is considered to be one of the most knowledgeable real estate professionals in the market. Kobeissi established himself as the preeminent real estate professional in the area years ago, with an intricate knowledge of the properties and expert deal-making skills. He is known as a top tier businessman, real estate professional, car enthusiast, and host of some of the area's most stunning events.

Having lived and served La Canada Flintridge and the surrounding areas now for over 30 years, Kobeissi’s deep knowledge of the real estate market, combined with marketing prowess, has enabled him to sell hundreds of homes – most of them in the multi-million-dollar price range, including the highest priced real estate transaction in the city’s history at $11 million. He has provided service to his clients, big or small, with integrity, honesty, and genuine care.

Mike and Sandy look forward to continue serving their community with elite personalized service and consulting in La Canada Flintridge. They wish to express their sincere gratitude for all of their supporters during these trying times, as hardship shines a light on one’s true character, and theirs could not shine any brighter.