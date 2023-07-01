Attorney General Bailey Lands Two Court Victories in Efforts to Protect Unborn Children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has obtained two major court victories in defense of Missouri's unborn children. First, his office obtained a preliminary injunction against the City of St. Louis preventing them from providing taxpayer dollars to fund abortion organizations. Further, the Court granted his motion to dismiss ten of the eleven challenges to Missouri’s pro-life law.

“Yesterday was a momentous day for women and their unborn children as Missouri courts upheld state law standing for the sanctity of life,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will continue to use every tool at its disposal to protect the unborn. Our children are worth the fight.”

Missouri’s pro-life law took effect a mere six minutes after the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision, returning the authority to regulate abortion to the states. In defiance of state law, the City of St. Louis attempted to illegally use taxpayer funds to pay for abortions by passing Board Bill 61. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office immediately filed suit to halt the illegal order, and Attorney General Bailey obtained the preliminary injunction on June 30, 2023.

In January 2023, abortion activists filed suit against Missouri’s pro-life law enacted on the heels of the Dobbs decision. Attorney General Bailey filed a motion to dismiss the challenge, arguing that Missouri’s statute is constitutional under both the state and federal constitutions. On Friday night, the Court agreed, striking down ten of the eleven challenges in the lawsuit.

The Court’s order surrounding Board Bill 61 can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-6-30-bb-61-ruling.pdf?sfvrsn=fefe8fee_2

The Court’s order granting General Bailey’s motion to dismiss can be viewed here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-6-30-abortion-motion-to-dismiss-granted.pdf?sfvrsn=baedc607_2

###