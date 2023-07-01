President hails RoK Ambassador's contributions to promoting bilateral ties

VIETNAM, July 1 - v

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has congratulated the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam, Oh Young Ju, on fulfilling her tasks and commended the diplomat for her important contributions to fostering the bilateral ties.

Receiving Oh in Hà Nội on Friday, President Thưởng congratulated the ambassador on being assigned a new task and expressed his belief that the diplomat would continue backing and promoting the Việt Nam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

He affirmed that Việt Nam attached great importance to the freshly-ended State visit by RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol, adding that senior leaders, people and businesses of both nations paid due attention to and highly evaluated the outcomes of this trip.

Oh, for her part, said the RoK side highly appreciated of the success of the Việt Nam visit by President Yoon.

She said following the visit, President Yoon asked Korean agencies to implement the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries. She believed that these cooperative commitments and agreements will soon be materialised in practice, thus helping the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to develop in a deeper, more practical and effective way.

Via the diplomat, President Thưởng expressed his thanks to and spoke highly of President Yoon’s directions to soon realise the signed commitments and agreements, affirming that Việt Nam will actively carry out these commitments.

The ambassador reiterated President Yoon's invitation to President Thưởng and his spouse to soon visit the RoK. President Thưởng accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying that the visit will be arranged at a suitable time.

The State leader also asked the ambassador to convey his best regards to President Yoon and his spouse. — VNS