Artur Lupashko: Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry with book More Than Service
Experiences and insights of over 20 top businessmen and business leaders
"More Than Service" is more than just a book; it's a source of inspiration and motivation to provide more than just service. It's about creating a unique customer experience and showing genuine care.”ODESA, UKRAINE, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artur Lupashko, a renowned hotel developer and author, is set to redefine the concept of service in the hospitality industry with his latest book, "More Than Service". The book, published by Punkt Publishing, is a comprehensive guide that delves into the intricacies of creating a customer-centric and competitive business in Ukraine and beyond.
In "More Than Service", Lupashko brings together the experiences and insights of over 20 top businessmen and business leaders, including Mykhailo Fedorov (Diya), Volodymyr Poperechnyuk (Nova Poshta), Dmytro Derkach (Planeta Kino), Dmytro Krymsky (GoodWine), and Dmytro Dubrovsky (Uklon), among others. The book features more than 30 case studies and practical tools, providing readers with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business.
Lupashko's book aims to challenge and change the reader's perception of service. It dispels common misconceptions such as "service is expensive" or "service is not timely", and instead, encourages readers to think differently and innovatively about service. The book is not just about providing service; it's about creating a unique customer experience and genuinely caring for the customer.
Artur Lupashko is not just an author; he is a visionary in the hospitality industry. He is the founder of Ribas Hotels Group, a global network of hotels that currently comprises 28 hotel properties and owns five distinct brands. Lupashko leads a team of 570 individuals and is also the founder of the Ukrainian Hotel & Resort Association. He runs a YouTube blog about the hotel business, "Artur Lupashko | Ribas", and teaches a business course on the BigMoney University platform.
The book, which is set to be released in 2023, will be available in both soft and hardcover formats. It measures 210mm x 250mm and consists of 240 pages. The initial print run will be 1,500 copies.
For more information about "More Than Just Service" and Artur Lupashko's work, please visit https://ribashotelsgroup.ua/
About Artur Lupashko
Artur Lupashko is a hotel developer and author who is revolutionizing the hospitality industry. He is the founder of Ribas Hotels Group, a global network of hotels, and the Ukrainian Hotel & Resort Association. Lupashko is dedicated to creating unique customer experiences and genuinely caring for customers. His latest book, "More Than Just Service", is set to be released in 2023.
