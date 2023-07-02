Nico Prete At 13 Yrs While Targeting A Pro Soccer Career Releases New Op-ed "Practicing Until You Don't Get It Wrong"

Nico Prete Soccer Nico Prete Photo Soccer

"Soccer is a sport of precision and split-second decision-making, growth happens when you push yourself beyond your limits and strive for excellence," says Nico

As a 13-year-old with dreams of becoming a professional soccer player, it takes more than just talent and passion to make it in the competitive world of pro soccer.” — Nico Prete

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nico Prete ( www.nicosoccer.com )whos only 13 years old, understands what it takes to make it to the pro's in a newly released Op-ed in The Dallas Opinion , "Practicing Until You Don't Get It Wrong." "As you strive to become the best player you can be, remember that mistakes are invaluable learning opportunities. Embrace them with open arms," Nico explains. Nico Prete is an exceptional soccer football winger known for his speed, agility, dribbling, and skill on the field. Born in Toronto, Canada and raised in a small town, Nico's love for soccer began at a young age."Growing up and pursuing a career in soccer is not an easy journey," says Nico. "As a 13-year-old, I faced my fair share of struggles on the field." In the Op-ed Nico talks about the hardships a kid growing up has to face having his eye on a pro career in soccer.More About Nico PreteThroughout his career, Nico at 13 has played for various youth academies, refining his technique and developing his natural abilities. Born in Toronto, Canada and raised in a small town, Nico's love for the beautiful game began at a young age. His dedication to the sport extends beyond his natural talent and he possesses an unwavering work ethic and constantly strives for improvement. His commitment to fitness and tactical understanding has helped him to excel at the highest levels of the footballing game. His ultimate career goal is to go pro.Website: www.nicosoccer.com Submitted By:

Nico Prete Video Intro